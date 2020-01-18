Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave royal life, giving up HRH titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex must no longer use their HRH credentials and will reimburse £ 2.4 million (New Zealand $ 4.7 million) of taxpayer money spent to renovate their Frogmore home Cottage, Buckingham Palace announced tonight, when it signed an agreement with Megxit.

The Queen said in a statement: “After several months of more recent conversations and discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and encouraging path for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will be always very much loved family members.

“I recognize the challenges they have faced as a result of scrutiny over the past two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all of their dedicated work across the country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has become so quickly one of the family.

“It is the hope of all my family that today’s agreement will allow them to start building a new happy and peaceful life.”

Buckingham Palace added in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter in their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to withdraw from royal office, including official military appointments.

“They will no longer receive public funds for royal functions. With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“Although they can no longer officially represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.

“The Sussexes will not use their RHS titles as they are no longer active members of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their wish to reimburse the expenses of the sovereign grant for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangements. There are well-established independent processes for determining the need for publicly funded security.

“This new model will come into effect in the spring of 2020.”

But official statements leave several key questions unanswered about the future of Harry and Meghan.

Although it is said that the couple will no longer receive public money, it is not clear whether Harry will still receive the £ 2.3 million a year he receives from the coffers of the Duchy of Cornwall from his father. , Prince Charles.

And the future of the couple’s new website isn’t clear either. It is not known if they will keep the name “Sussex Royal” if they are no longer officially part of royal life.

Prince Harry had been forced to delay his return to Canada to find Meghan and her baby Archie, as he is expected to have further talks on Monday after negotiations with the palace over his future have been blocked.

The queen, who wore an expression of steel behind the wheel of her Land Rover at Sandringham on Saturday, had ordered the courtiers to draw up a plan “in a few days and not in a few weeks” for a stripped royal role for the duke and duchess from Sussex.

As she crossed her Norfolk estate, Her Majesty wrapped herself in the winter cold in a patterned scarf and dark glasses.

The prince was spotted last night in the capital after spending the evening dining with friends at the Brook House Pub in Fulham, west London.

Following a summit crunch between Princes Charles, William and Harry last Monday, the Queen agreed to let the Sussexes withdraw from official duties and instructed palace assistants to develop a plan for the future of couple in double time.

But negotiations have since gone on for five days because the two sides are at odds and unable to make their way into a dead end.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed to MailOnline that Harry, who was previously suspected of cutting his heels to get a good financial settlement, has other meetings Monday in the UK.

This was despite his desire to return to Canada to be with Meghan and Archie, 8 months old, whom he had not seen for almost two weeks.

Harry was expected to return across the Atlantic this weekend after hosting the Rugby World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The last time he saw his son, he was at the $ 14 million (NZD $ 27 million) Vancouver Island mansion where he and Meghan spent Christmas – and Archie stayed when they were returned to the UK to make their statement explaining their plan to resign as senior Royals.

And his time away from Archie will yawn in its third week, after a source said that the Mirror talks were behind schedule and “couldn’t be done” by the end of the week.

They said: “Talks are at an impasse. There was tremendous pressure to produce something for the end of the week but it could not be done.

“The Queen said it herself, these are complex issues and she is absolutely right.”

“Any timely announcement will be a halfway house, enough to suggest that an agreement has been reached between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the family.”

In addition to the divisions between the Palace and Sussex homes, friends say that Harry and Meghan are themselves divided over where to settle in Canada.

The Duke is thought to be happy to continue living on the west coast near Vancouver, while his ex-actress wife would favor Toronto, where she lived during her Suits filming time.

“Meghan has a lot of relationships here. She finds it comfortable and thinks it’s somewhere where she can develop new roles and pursue her interests,” a source told The Times.

Prince Andrew was also seen at Sandringham today, where it is understood that he had lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Standard cited senior palace officials who were said to have worked to resolve the crisis “at a rate”.

But it is believed that discussions about the couple’s ability to close large deals with corporate giants add to the delay.

It appeared today that Meghan’s team had pre-approved the text and photos sent after her carefully choreographed charity visit to Vancouver earlier this week.

The Duchess of Sussex visited feminist climate change group Justice For Girls in Vancouver on Tuesday, one of the first times she has been seen since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their resignation as as members of the royal family.

His visit was announced on the group’s Twitter account, but only after Meghan’s team apparently gave the green light, reports the Daily Telegraph.

On Friday, Meghan took full advantage of her brand new independence from the Crown as she traveled to a Canadian airport to pick up a pilates expert buddy who arrived from the United States for the weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com parked outside Victoria International Airport in a Land Rover Discovery Thursday afternoon.

She appeared to be in a good mood as she chatted with a male companion in the front seat, supposed to be personal safety, for about 10 minutes until the arrival of her friend Heather Dorak.

She heads the Pilates Platinum brand, which the Duchess began attending in Los Angeles when she starred in Suits.

The friends were also both pregnant at the same time at the end of 2018, but their children were not with them at the arrivals yesterday afternoon.

Ms. Dorak, originally from San Antonio, Texas, but who lives in California, became Meghan’s pilates guru and attended the royal wedding in May 2018 with her husband Matt Cohen.

Eight thousand kilometers from London, her husband Harry made her first public appearance since the Megxit bomb – and potentially her last engagement as a front-line royal – during the draw for the Rugby Union World Cup in Buckingham Palace Thursday.

And the staff of Harry and Meghan at Frogmore Cottage would have been “released”, in the surest sign, but the couple will settle permanently in Canada with the strongly duchess rumored never to return.

According to royal accounts released last summer, more than 2.4 million pounds of taxpayer dollars were spent on the couple’s Grade II listed home.

