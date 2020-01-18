Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their royal titles

Queen Elizabeth has released the formal details of how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step down from their royal duties.

Governor General’s Office / Creative Commons

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to leave the British royal family. Speculation continued as to what this meant in practice: it was not necessarily an abdication, but there was no great precedent for such an announcement.

A new report by Pat Saperstein at Vanity Fair provides more details about what the couple can expect – and what connection they will have to the royal family.

Saperstein cites a new statement by Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace, released today, that provides more detailed and formal information about what the couple’s decision to resign means in practice.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronage and associations,” it says. It is also noted that the couple will no longer use their official titles and plans to compensate the government for expenses related to the renovation of their residence:

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay back government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.

The couple have announced that they plan to share their time between Britain and the United States. This plan is expected to come into force in the spring. The announcement ends numerous speculations about the couple’s future.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at the Vanity Fair