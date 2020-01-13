Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Queen Elizabeth to discuss the future?

Loading...

This is true, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planned to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William discuss the couple’s future role in the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet with Her Majesty at the Queen’s Winter Estate, Sandringham, at what is known as a “summit”. There are a lot of crazy rumors in the gossip media right now and Gossip Cop I will try to separate facts from fictions.

Prince Harry will be in Sandringham with the other family members while Markle is said to be videoconferencing in Vancouver, where she currently lives with her son Archie. The main topic of the discussion will undoubtedly be what Prince Harry and Markle are up to and how the royal family will deal with the announcement by the Duke and Duchess that they will step down as “older” members of the royal family. The announcement caught the rest of the family by surprise. However, negotiations seem to have already taken place.

While the tabloids have been flooded with false rumors about Markle and Prince Harry for years, a certain distance seems to have developed between Prince Harry and his brother. In November, Prince Harry said in a recent documentary that he and Prince William “took different directions.” In an interview with the Sunday Times, Prince William was quoted this weekend: “I have my arm around my brother all our lives. I can’t do it anymore. “These are pretty shocking words that come from the future king and a departure from the conservative public face that he has traditionally produced in his life.

The reasons for the resignation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties are still very unclear. However, the story of the prince with the gossip media and the paparazzi plays a role. In October, just before all of this seems to have come to an end, Markle and Prince Harry filed suit against two British tabloids. In the announcement, Prince Harry directly refers to the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The prince said, “I saw what happens when someone I love is treated so well that he is no longer treated or seen as a real person.” I have lost my mother and am now watching my wife fall victim to the same powers. “Markle has been treated very harshly by the media in the UK.

Gossip Cop spends a lot of time debunking rumors about Markle and Prince Harry. Most of the time, the stories are completely foreign and untrue, and even lately, the tabloids have gotten out of control with speculation and speculation. This gap between the Sussex and the royal family seems to be due, at least in part, to how hard Markle is treated in the press. The couple had little choice but to escape the constant pressure they put at home in England. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Sandringham to get an idea of ​​what the future holds for the couple.