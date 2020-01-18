Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to renounce their Royal Highness titles and reimburse home improvement money in agreement with the Royal Family

LONDON – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle renounce their Royal Highness titles and officially retire from their royal posts, according to a Buckingham Palace statement released on Saturday.

The royal family detailed the terms of their agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced they would take up royal office earlier this month. These changes will take effect in the spring.

The couple will no longer use the titles Son Altesse Royale and Son Altesse Royale, but they are not stripped of them. Harry, 35, will remain prince and sixth in line with the British throne.

From now on, they will be known simply under the name of Harry, Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

With this agreement, they will no longer receive public funds and will reimburse $ 3.1 million used for a house near Windsor Castle, the palace said.

“After several months of more recent conversations and discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and positive path for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. “said Queen Elizabeth. I said in a press release.

The Queen also added that her grandson’s family will continue “to defend Her Majesty’s values”.

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed who will pay for the security currently funded by the couple’s taxpayers. The palace said it did not comment on “the details of the security arrangements.

The couple had previously stated that they intended to become financially independent and would “balance” their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

