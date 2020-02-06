Prince Harry and Meghan Markle A resignation from her royal duties could cost the family $ 1 trillion in after taxes? That is the untrue story this week in a tabloid. Gossip Cop can explain.

The royal family’s finances are notoriously confused and complicated. The family makes money in various public and private ways. Especially the money they made on their properties in the UK, like the Duchy of Cornwall. The family also receives funds in the form of a public grant from the taxpayer, which covers the cost of family management, security, and other aspects of the family’s public life. For example, the now infamous Frogmore Cottage rehab, where Prince Harry and Markle live in England, was paid for with this scholarship – to repay money that the Duke and Duchess had agreed to repay.

Another important aspect is that the family is legally exempt from most UK taxes, including income tax. However, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, who are responsible for most of the family income, voluntarily pay taxes on the money they earn. That brings us back to the ridiculous claim of the National Enquirer this week when the family could somehow owe “$ 1 trillion” in taxes due to “dirty business from the Queen” and other royal figures. The article claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “shared blockbuster financial information with their top advisors.”

The false report quotes an alleged “adjutant to Buckingham Palace” as saying, “Citizens and MPs are fed up with the Windsors and their corrupt behavior – and believe it is high time the royal family paid their full freight.” Quelle continues to claim, “The family has been told by senior government officials that they are being forced to pay $ 1 trillion in taxes.” It is unlikely that there is any evidence that the family would ever owe something like a trillion dollars.

This number is likely to be entirely invented by the magazine. That means the family earns several trillion dollars. Forbes estimates the net worth of the entire royal family at around $ 88 billion. According to the incomplete reporting of the tabloid, they could owe more than ten times their actual value. The premise is simply absurd, especially since the royal family is legally exempt from paying most taxes. Even if they were worth trillions, they wouldn’t be legally hooked on anything. This whole article is simply a way to invent a ridiculous heading that is meant to sell expenses. It has no basis in truth at all.

It is not surprising that the enquirer is so little informed about the inner life of the royal family. Just last week, the same tabloid delivered a cover story falsely claiming Prince William and Prince Charles were fighting for the throne. That’s a shame Gossip Cop has exposed several times in the past. The customary law enacted by the parliament determines the succession. The assumption that there is some kind of Game of Thrones Palace intrigue is not only wrong, but also impossible. The socket simply invents these stories.