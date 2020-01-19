Prince Harry breaks the silence after announcing that he is withdrawing from the royal family

The Duke of Sussex said he wanted to “make a leap of trust” to withdraw from his life as a member of the royal family, but added “there was really no other way” when he spoke to his charity Sentebale at a private dinner.

Prince Harry was in London when he spoke of his decision to leave the family in search of a more private life.

“I also know that during those years you got to know me well enough to trust that the woman I chose as my wife represents the same values ​​as I, and she too, and she is the woman I fell in love with, “he said.

Prince Harry says he feels he has no choice but to step down as a senior king. (Instagram)

“We both do everything we can to fly the flag and to proudly carry out our tasks for this country.

“I accepted that because I know that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope it helps you understand what came down to it.

“That I would resign my family from anything I ever knew I could take a step forward in a more peaceful life. I was born into this life and it is a great honor to my country and the Queen serve.

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force and I hope that one day our collective support for one another can be even more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie. (Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

“It has been our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live our ministry so nothing changes in that regard.”

The Duke said when he and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were married, “we were excited, hopeful, and were here to serve.”

But he said it was with “great sadness” that they decided to step down, but there was “no other option”.

“I didn’t take the decision I made to make my wife and I resign,” he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned as chief royals. (UK Press via Getty Images)

“It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges and I know I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that goes, there really was no other option.”

Harry said he wanted to make it clear that he and Meghan “didn’t go away”.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military organizations, but without public funding,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that was not possible.”