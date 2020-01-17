Prince Harry chooses the wrong track from Stone Roses at the last royal engagement

It is one of the great stories of our time.

With the planet in the midst of a climate crisis, Trump’s accusation, endless wars, an entire continent are set on fire and many other tragic stories are thrown off the front pages by a family tiff.

Only it is the royal family and they are superhuman.

It seems that one of the two princes – the one who does not look much like his father – is in the midst of a controversy that we have, to be honest, eliminated. The prince and his wife are no longer royals and move to Canada and during his last royal engagement at a rugby league event the background music was the beautiful Stone Roses “This Is The One”.

The number contains the line “I would like to leave the country for a month of Sundays”, which some say is a subtle reference to the couple’s departure.

What we wonder is why they didn’t choose another album number, “Elizabeth My Dear”, where the certainly not very royalist describes the shooting of the queen …

