Prince Harry had a secret mental breakdown in Canada?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle I spent a lot of time in Canada when they worked through their new, reduced roles in the royal family. A tabloid reports that Prince Harry suffered a secret nervous breakdown during his stay. The offensive and public opinion article is wrong, Gossip Cop can confirm.

With the heading “Harry’s tragic struggle for reason” globe has published a nasty article that takes advantage of Prince Harry’s previous admission of mental health problems and insults his wife and their relationship. The first sentence in the story calls Markle a “diva woman” and claims that Prince Harry “had a shocking nervous breakdown”. The article could be a new low point in the relentless, intrusive, and bizarre attacks of the tabloid media on the couple.

The rude article quotes an allegedly “well-placed palace fountain” that claims: “The Duke of Sussex was torn apart behind closed doors when he saw his strong-willed American wife drowning in the royal fish bowl. He was afraid that she would leave him – and take (her baby) Archie with her! “This dubious” insider “continues:” It was all too much and he suffered a terrible nervous breakdown. “This resulted in Prince Harry spending weeks in therapy in the house where the couple lived while in British Columbia.

The so-called insider further claims that Markle made enormous demands on her husband and added: “Meghan asked Harry to pull off their secret plan to quit the Royals! She made it clear that she is in charge. “Of course, the ridiculous report also mentions Prince Andrew, another king who is currently undergoing enormous media controls. This was just another trick to get the reader’s attention with the untrue story.

The truth is that Prince Harry and Markle were under tremendous pressure and most of that pressure comes from the relentless tabloid media and their tough dealings with the Duchess. It has gotten so bad, of course, that Prince Harry and Markle have filed suit against two British tabloids. The incandescent look at the couple is undoubtedly an important reason for their decision to step down from royal duties, but it was clearly not just Markle’s idea.

Speaking at a charity event this week and on the couple’s official Instagram page, Prince Harry discussed how difficult the decision was, but made it clear when he said, “The decision I made for me and my wife resigning was not made lightly. “The situation is obviously stressful and has hit both the Duke and Duchess hard, but Prince Harry had no breakdown in Canada.

Prince Harry struggled for a long time with the tabloid media focusing on his family and went back to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident when paparazzi chased her on the streets of Paris. This is nothing new to Prince Harry, and he and Markle have decided that the only way to escape the persecution is to resign from official duties. The fact that a tabloid would take advantage of Prince Harry’s mental health is frankly disgusting.

The world’s incomplete coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has gone from ridiculous to mean. In an absurd report in October, the tabloid claimed that Markle was threatening to leave Prince Harry because he was bald. It was stupid and wrong to report, but it was none other than the evil nature of this latest article. Like this new story, however, Markle painted it in an unfair and flat light. This is another example of how terrible the tabloid press was for the Duke and Duchess.