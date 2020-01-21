Prince Harry hopes for a quieter future, but not a great opportunity

LONDON – Prince Harry says he makes a “leap in faith” when he resigns from his royal duties to build a more peaceful life – one that is free of journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since he was born.

Fat chance.

Global fame will follow Harry and his TV star wife Meghan, even if they venture into the apparently more harmless environment of Canada, said Pauline Maclaran, economics professor at Royal Holloway University in London and author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in London “Consumer Culture.”

“They believe that if they no longer represent the monarchy, the tabloids will eventually go away because it will be so expensive for them – that there will be no wild approach.” They feel they can control it better from Canada, ”she said on Monday. “I don’t think they’re very realistic.”

Harry had a frosty relationship with the media for a long time, and on Sunday he made it clear that the press was one of the main reasons for the couple’s decision to retire from royal life. In a personal speech relating to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 when she was persecuted by paparazzi, he said he had “no choice” but to resign.

Harry has accused the media of “targeting a wave of abuse and harassment” against the biracial Meghan, including “racist undertones” in articles. Both he and Meghan filed lawsuits against the press for allegedly intruding on their private lives last year. At the time, Harry gave an interview drawing parallels between his wife’s treatment and the media hype that contributed to his mother’s death.

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing,” Harry said Sunday at a London dinner for Sentebale, his African-based charity that helps HIV-positive youth. “You have been taking care of me for so long, but the media is a powerful force. And I hope that one day our collective support for each other can be stronger because it is so much bigger than just for us. “

The comments were Harry’s first since Saturday night when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the conditions under which the prince and his wife will give up most of the royal duties, give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while having a home in England near Windsor Castle.

Meghan has already returned to Canada, where the couple had a Christmas break with their 8-month-old son Archie. Harry continued to play the royal role on Monday, attending an investment summit between Britain and Africa in London with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It was not clear when Harry would come to Canada with Meghan, Archie and the couple’s dogs or where in the country they wanted to live. They spent Christmas time on Vancouver Island while Meghan worked in Toronto for seven years, where she made the television series “Suits”.

Branding and royals experts believe the golden couple will be more likely to attract attention than they do now. Although the couple despised the royal rota – a pool system that gives British journalists access to royal events – the system also served to control media requirements. All bets are now closed.

“The paparazzi will follow them everywhere,” said Jonathan Shalit, a prominent agent and chairman of the London-based InterTalent Rights Group. “A picture of Meghan going to stores in Vancouver will be valuable. I certainly think that the type of attention will be more difficult to control in the future. “

And if they want to be financially independent, they won’t be able to avoid the media entirely because customers who pay for their services want the publicity that comes with being connected to them, Shalit said when he predicted the couple would become one could be billion dollar mark. You can expect lucrative offers like multi-million book packages and call fees, he said.

Shalit said the Sussexes will outperform former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

“They are 100 percent more valuable than the Obamas,” he said. “The Obamas are not royal. They are.”

Media companies are likely to be partners. Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer of streaming giant Netflix, told the British Press Association that he was interested in working together, adding, “Who wouldn’t care?”

The Queen’s statement on Saturday said that the agreement reached after the crisis talks between the top royals and their employees was a “constructive and supportive way forward”.

Under the terms of the contract, Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funds and will no longer use their “royal sovereignty” if they relinquish their royal duties – although they will formally retain them. You will no longer represent the Queen and Harry will have to forego his military appointments, including his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Harry’s speech made it clear that he and Meghan were disappointed that they were not allowed to continue with some royal duties when they tried to sever the palace’s wallets.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible, ”he said.

The terms represent a stronger break with the monarchy than Harry and Meghan had imagined earlier this month when they first announced that they intended to give up their full-time duties.

“It makes me very sad that this happened,” said Harry on Sunday.

“I didn’t take the decision I made to make my wife and I resign,” he said. “It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know that I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that was concerned, there really was no other option. ‘

Harry praised his grandmother, the queen and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in the past few months. The decision to change both the job and the continent is “a leap in faith”. He hoped that the move would enable him and his family to live a “more peaceful life.”

“I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother – my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months,” he said.