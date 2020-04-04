Prince Harry he did not travel back to England amid the global pandemic. A tabloid’s claim that the Duke of Sussex was ordered home Prince Charles it is doubtful at best. Gossip Cop investigated the lawsuit.

Why was Prince Harry given the mandate?

This week’s cover National enquirer it is full of edge with half-truths, savage guesses, and false falsehoods. “Harry ordered home!” screams the title, along with “Charles” Infection creates CHAOS “and” Fears Queen also has viruses! “Of course, as always, the post has a Meghan Markle punch, because tabloids never leave a chance to make Markle look like the worst person in the world.

Inside, the two-page spread is filled with highly questionable quotes from a so-called “messenger.” This dubious “source” maintains that Prince Harry was sent home by Prince Charles “to do his duty” and “to put his nation before his own petty desires and his wife’s whims.” This privileged assumption continues: “The family is facing an unprecedented nightmare … and Harry has to do his part!” Charles’ alleged decision to urge Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, also supports Queen Elizabeth, according to the “source.”

Most of the rest of the fish article invites an entire conversation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming that the duchy agreed to return home only to have the Duchess “fall” and refused to allow her to leave. This so-called “courtesan” claims that Markle gave Prince Harry an ultimatum – his family or her and his son Archie’s.

Problems abound with the article

The suspicious piece is problematic for several reasons. One, given the wide range of travel bans around the world and a welcome order for most of North America and Europe, Prince Harry is unlikely to be able to travel from California, where he and Markle currently live, to the United Kingdom. The Prince is even less likely to be able to see his father, as the article claims he was “ordered to do so,” as Prince Charles tested positive for coronaviruses and is isolated in the family estate in Scotland, Balmoral. However, he continues to make public presentations via video.

Two, how is one person, supposedly “privileged” or not, aware of all these seemingly private conversations on two continents? It seems so unlikely that you will face the impossible. The details of each conversation, between Prince Charles and her children, and between the Duchess and the Duchess of Sussex are suspiciously detailed.

Finally, again, it seems like just another opportunity for a newspaper to take an unfair shot at Markle. The Duchess has been the target of the media for directly inculcating and accusing her for years. It’s the main reason why Prince Harry and Markle made their decision to step down from the royal duties, in fact. The press has been relentless in its desire to take down Markle and this piece is no exception.

While Charles may have private talks with Prince Harry to help again with the unprecedented pandemic situation, there is no solid evidence offered by the magazine, just the words of an unnamed source. Gossip Cop We can’t completely debunk this story, but we can say that the story stinks to the skies with tabloid tropes and recurring themes that we’ve eliminated many times in the past.

The taboo is often wrong when covering Prince Harry

The researcher has an unpleasant track record when it comes to “reporting” on the British Royal Family. Last week Gossip Cop he busted the post for a false story claiming that Markle required Prince Harry to give him a job, which is referred to in the last piece. The fake entry report was full of inaccuracies about the royal family’s finances and the deal Prince Harry reached with his family to leave, as Gossip Cop he pointed out. The entire article was based on the fact that its mostly American readership did not understand the complicated nature of everything, more than any actual fact.

Last year, the researcher claimed that Queen Elizabeth was dying of cancer and would not do so by the end of 2019. Gossip Cop broke out of that story most recently, when the Queen, in fact, lived throughout the year and made no announcement about cancer, or slowed public hearings. At least until the pandemic struck. The picture is simply clueless and untrustworthy as a source of real family news.