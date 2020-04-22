Prince Harry is doing well in the New England Currency Exchange with Meghan’s Dad

For most of us, it would be a nightmare if our publications were public. But when a small article came out in court over the weekend, Prince Harry proving that it is not always a bad thing for a king. As part of the legal dispute between his wife, Meghan Markle, and the parent company of Mail on Sunday, several of his letters to Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, in the drag up to the couple’s wedding is now on official record.

All in all, Harry came out looking pretty in them. Although the manuscript was first mentioned in January 2020 – and Meghan mentioned them in the letter he filed – the facts themselves had little understanding of Harry and his associates. scripts. In one, he writes a whole sentence:

Tom, Harry again! It is worth expressing it. No need to apologize, we understand the situation but “going public” will only make the situation worse. If you love Meg and want to get it wrong please contact me as there are two additional options that do not involve u to speak to the media, which has the status of this whole thing. So please contact me so I can explain. Meg and I weren’t mad, we just wanted to speak to u. Thank you

For one thing, we learn that Harry is the one who looks at texts like email and sends block information, rather than seeing it as a form of conversation. It has pretty interesting ideas on the idea of ​​loading quotes. It also seems to get stuck with the abbreviation of “u” even though the ideas needed to spell “you” are easier than before. Maybe it’s avid Usher listeners.

The BBC notes that these came after Thomas sent a message saying he would not attend the wedding. In response, it was as if Harry had kept her cool, thinking of the heartbreak of a father missing his daughter’s wedding. With that being said, everyone knows that you are not “angry” with the true belief that you are.

It’s still too soon to tell if the upcoming court case will reveal other personal information about Meghan and Harry, but hopefully, Meghan’s positive comments will be reflected in some of the exhibits. first.

