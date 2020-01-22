Prince Harry meets with Meghan and Archie in Canada

TORONTO – Prince Harry reunited with his wife Meghan in Canada when he resigned from his royal duties.

Sky News’ video shows Harry landing at Victoria Airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. Prince Meghan and his 8 month old son Archie are said to have lived in a manor house on the island off the Canadian Pacific coast. The video shows Harry getting out of a small passenger plane and getting into an SUV on the tarmac.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday that it would not comment on private matters.

The palace announced on Saturday that the prince and his wife would give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle to help build a more peaceful life.

A photographer spotted a smiling Meghan on a hike on Vancouver Island with Archie and her two dogs, pursued by her security detail, on Monday.

Sky News and the BBC reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a legal warning regarding paparazzi photographs that appeared in The Sun newspaper. They reported that the photos were taken by photographers hiding in the bushes and spying on them.

The couple spent the holiday season on the island, but it is unclear where they will settle in Canada. Meghan worked in Toronto for seven years, where she made the TV series “Suits”.

It is also unclear who would pay for their personal security and what the couple’s immigration and tax status would look like. Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, is technically head of state in Canada, a Commonwealth nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken extensively about Harry and Meghan, but there are still questions that need to be answered.

“Discussions are ongoing and I don’t have an update right now,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

The country’s leading newspaper, The Globe and Mail, wrote in an editorial last week that senior members of the royal family were allowed to, but should not, stay in Canada because royal life in Canada was inconsistent with the longevity of the Canada-Britain relationship is Canada and the crown.

The newspaper said it would “break an unspoken constitutional taboo.” But The Globe and Mail published another editorial on Monday in which a senior member of the royal family who started a business in Canada “disagreed with what Canada has become”. Harry is no longer a king, so the problem is solved.