Prince Harry, Meghan no longer uses the titles ‘royal highness’, says Buckingham Palace

LONDON – Buckingham Palace says that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles of “royal highness” or receive public funds as part of a deal that was closed Saturday to step aside as senior royals.

Buckingham Palace said that Harry and Meghan will cease to be members of the royal family when the new arrangements come into effect in the spring of 2020. They will be known as Harry, Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, but they will not be stripped of it. Harry remains a prince and sixth in line with the British throne.

The palace says the couple is repaying around £ 2.4 million ($ 3.1 million) in tax money spent on renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

In a statement on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II said she was happy that “together we have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved members of my family. “

The announcement came after days of talks between royal courtiers, fueled by Meghan and Harry’s announcement last week that they wanted to resign as senior royals and live part-time in North America.

Buckingham Palace did not disclose who will pay for the couple’s security currently financed by the taxpayer. The palace said it did not comment “on the details of security measures.

There are established independent processes to determine the need for government-funded security. “