Prince Harry, Meghan to give up royal sovereignty

Newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

LONDON (AP) – According to Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use the title “Royal Highness” or will receive public funding under an agreement they signed on Saturday to resign as high-ranking kings.

Buckingham Palace said that Harry and Meghan will cease to be members of the royal family when the new agreements take effect in spring 2020. You will be known as Harry, Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple will no longer use the titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, but they will not be stripped. Harry will remain a prince and sixth on the British throne.

According to the palace, the couple will repay approximately $ 3.1 million in taxpayers’ money used to renovate their home near Windsor Castle.

In a statement on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II said she was pleased that “together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family. ‘

The announcement came after days of talks between royal courtiers sparked by Meghan and Harry’s announcement last week that they were stepping down as lead royals and wanted to live part-time in North America.

Buckingham Palace did not disclose who will pay for the couple’s currently taxpayer-funded security. The palace said it did not comment on the details of the security measures.

There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

