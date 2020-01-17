Prince Harry reappears, but remains silent about royal riots

LONDON – Prince Harry was silent on Thursday about the shock decision he and his wife made last week to quit his first public appearance since the bomb was announced as a full-time royals.

Harry, 35, participated in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw in an engagement at Buckingham Palace in London long before he and Meghan triggered the unresolved royal crisis.

He looked relaxed and happy, despite the turmoil that surrounded him, and the final decisions about the future of Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due within a few days.

After fighting in the spotlight, they said they wanted to step down as high-ranking kings and split their time between Britain and Canada.

They also said they wanted to become financially independent of official royal funding and withdraw from the palace’s media arrangements.

They made the announcement unilaterally on a new website – without first asking Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

After meeting schoolchildren playing rugby on the lawns of the Queen’s official residence in London, he said, “Take care of the grass, yes? Otherwise I’ll get in trouble.”

A reporter shouted, “How are the discussions going on about your future?” But Harry didn’t answer and didn’t say anything about the crisis during the competition draw.

He laughed as he turned to stir the mini rugby balls with the names of the participating countries.

A joking Harry then pretended to stir her like a spoon, stopped and said, “This is not a cooking show.”

A December photo of the Queen with Harry’s father, Prince Charles, brother, Prince William and nephew, Prince George – the next three on the throne – with touching Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace is said to have made Harry feel distorted about the future of the institution.

Harry is the patron of the Rugby Football League, the sports association in England.

“I not only continue to see sport changing lives, but also saving lives,” he said.

Jon Dutton, managing director of the 16-member tournament, hoped that Harry’s lesser role in the royal engagements would not affect his participation in the World Cup, which will take place in October and November next year.

“What happens next is for other people,” he told Sky News.

“He is committed to the sport and the event and we very much hope to see him again in the future.” What this role is is probably too early to say. “

Harry was called to a hastily arranged family reunion with his grandmother Charles and William on Monday to find a way forward.

They said they preferred the Sussexes to remain full-time kings, but respected their desire for a more independent life.

The final details of their new roles will be finalized in the coming days.

Harry and Meghan spent six weeks over Christmas on Vancouver Island on the Canadian Pacific coast – the Duchess has already returned after returning to the UK shortly.

The couple’s son, Archie, born in May last year, had stayed in Canada.

Meghan, a 38-year-old former television actress, visited two women’s aid organizations in Vancouver on Tuesday, one of which supports women fleeing violence and another helps teenage girls living in poverty.

Harry will be staying in the UK early next week to meet.

93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is Canada’s head of state, making Harry sixth to follow her in this role.

Despite the Canadians’ affection for the royal couple, who married at Windsor Castle in May 2018, a large majority (73 percent) do not want to bear any security or other costs for their move, according to the Angus Reid Institute polling station.

In addition to the riots in the royal family, Meghan could be subject to further upheavals – possibly in court before her estranged father Thomas Markle.

He showed Mail on Sunday a handwritten letter from his daughter in August 2018, of which the tabloid published extracts in February last year.

The letter highlighted their troubled relationship that collapsed during the wedding.

Meghan filed a lawsuit against Publisher Associated Newspapers in October for alleged abuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

Defense documents suggest that Meghan and her father could testify on opposite sides to the Supreme Court.

Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle told the BBC: “If he is called, he will come.”

