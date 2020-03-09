Prince Harry Receives Letter From Student After “Hugging, quote; Meghan Markle – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6fb182e3b7c4adf37bd94ff475612f4911%

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool / Getty Images

Before International Women’s Day, The Meghan brand She paid a surprise visit to a school in East London, where a young college student who was more than excited to meet the Duchess of Sussex called her “really beautiful”.

Captured in the video, the moment made quick filming on social networks, in which you can see Meghan and the student embracing love as she went on stage to talk about the importance of International Women’s Day.

When the student reached the podium and when the noisy room calmed down, he said, “She’s really nice there. I had to say that, I had to tell the truth here.”

Now according to the Sun, the student has written Prince Harry A letter apologizing for your comments.

In the letter received and published by the publication, the young man wrote, “Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, I hope you don’t mind writing this letter. Hope you don’t mind hugging your wife. I was bored. And surprised to see him go to my school. ”

Moreover, the letter said, “It was a pleasure to hear your talk and speak in front of it. It is truly inspiring.”

During his visit, Meghan delivered a motivational speech on the protection of gender and racial equality in the future, not just on International Women’s Day, but every day. He then invited a “brave young man” to join her on stage to share his thoughts that day as well.

He concluded his letter: “I was ready to meet you (Harry) last year when you came to East London to open the Future Youth Zone, but I was out of school. Hope to meet you one day. Good luck. for the future With gratitude, Aker. “

The publication also spoke with the 16-year-old high school student and quotes that he wrote the letter to “make sure Harry doesn’t have a problem and really apologize and hope he doesn’t mind.”

He added: “Meghan didn’t do that, she found it fun and I’m sure Harry will too. When she asked what brave guy she wanted to talk to, I took the opportunity. I jumped in there. I thought. that you will become the right protocol to embrace. Everything is unclear. The whole crowd exploded. ”

The student went on to talk about how “beautiful, quoted” and “elegant”; Meghan is, adding that he was completely “blinded”.

“It was great. It was the best day of my life so far,” he continued. Sun. “I’ll never forget.”

