Prince Harry speaks in public about distancing himself from royal life

LONDON – Prince Harry focused on the journalists who dissected his life since the day he was born, because he regretted the way he had to resign his royal duties.

In a personal speech referring to his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident while she was being chased by paparazzi, Harry said Sunday that he had “no other option” but to leave so that he and his wife, Meghan, could look for a more peaceful life.

“When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took care of me,” Harry said during a dinner in London for Sentebale, his African-based charity that supports young people with HIV. “You have been looking forward to me for so long, but the media is a powerful force. And my hope is that our collective support for each other can one day be more powerful, because this is so much bigger than just us. “”

The comments were Harry’s first public comments since Saturday night, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the conditions under which the prince and his wife run away from most royal duties, give up public funding, and try to become financially independent. The couple are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle.

Meghan has already returned to Canada, where the couple spent a Christmas holiday with their 8-month-old son, Archie. Harry, 35, continued his royal role on Monday and attended a British investment summit in London alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It was unclear how soon Harry would join Meghan, Archie, and the couple’s dogs in Canada, or where they plan to live in the country. The couple spent the holidays on Vancouver Island and Meghan worked in Toronto for seven years as an actress filming the TV series “Suits.”

The Queen’s statement said that the agreement reached after crisis discussions between the highest royals and their staff was a “constructive and supportive way forward”.

But Harry’s speech made it clear that the couple had not had the desire to continue to perform a number of royal duties and yet become independent.

“Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible, “he said.

According to the terms of the deal, Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles of “royal highness” this spring – although they formally retain them – or receive public funds for their work. They will no longer represent the Queen and Harry must renounce his honorary titles, including his role as Captain General of the Royal Navy.

The conditions represent a more dramatic break with the monarchy than Harry and Meghan had foreseen when they announced on Instagram that they were planning to “take a step back” from their royal duties.

Harry said: “I am very sad that it has come to that.”

“The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not taken lightly. They were so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know I’m not always right, but there was really no other option, “he said.

Harry has in the past made no secret of his contempt for the British gossip media, with both he and Meghan filing lawsuits against news agencies last fall. At the time, Harry gave an interview with parallels between his wife’s treatment and the media frenzy that contributed to his mother’s death.

He said that he and Meghan intend to continue a life of service and that his love and support for the United Kingdom is unwavering, but added that he must lose the royal ties with which he grew up.

Harry chose the decision to leave as his, on behalf of Meghan and their young son, Archie. He said Meghan shares his values ​​and “remains the same woman I fell in love with.”

He then turned to his relationship with the queen and other family members. He praised his grandmother, the queen and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in recent months. He called the decision to change jobs and continents “a leap of faith” and said he hopes the move will allow him and his family to achieve a “more peaceful life.”

“I will always have the greatest respect for my grandmother – my supreme commander – and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have shown to Meghan and me in recent months,” he said.