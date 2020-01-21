Prince rejected unjust death; Estate proceedings continue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – An unlawful death lawsuit filed by Prince’s family members has been tacitly dismissed in recent months, suggesting family members have made comparisons with the accused for an opioid overdose seven days before his death in the weeks leading up to his death.

The terminations largely complete a legal chapter in the superstar’s legacy, although efforts to value and sell his approximately $ 200 million estate have not yet been completed.

Prince was 57 when he died from an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016, without leaving a will. No one has been charged with his death and the source of the counterfeit pills that killed him is unknown.

Prince’s heirs filed an unlawful death lawsuit against a number of the accused in April 2018. They said they had the duty and opportunity to diagnose and treat Prince’s dependency and prevent his death, but they did not.

But last summer the plaintiffs started to release the accused.

Claims against Dr. Michael Schulenberg – a doctor who had treated Prince in the weeks before his death – was finally dismissed in November, as were claims against Schulberg’s former employer. Both sides agreed to the layoffs.

Claims against Walgreens who were prescribing Prince and the Trinity Medical Center, the Illinois hospital where Prince was treated for an opioid overdose a week before his death, were also finally dismissed by mutual agreement in August.

The lawyers declined to comment or send no messages to The Associated Press. But Henry Blair, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, said the language of the release, with the consent of the accused and the plaintiff, made him “99.99% sure it was a settlement.”

A medical negligence lawsuit against Howard Kornfeld, a California addiction specialist who was contacted by Prince’s employees before his death, was dismissed by a judge in September, but remains alive in the appeal process. According to the Prince family, Kornfeld was obliged to inform Prince’s employees that he should be approved for treatment immediately. However, the judge found no evidence that Kornfeld ever communicated with Prince or that a doctor-patient relationship was established.

An autopsy revealed that Prince Fentanyl had overdosed. The authorities said it was likely that Prince did not know he was taking the synthetic opioid, which is 50 times more potent than heroin.

The authorities admitted that Schulberg admitted the prescription of the opioid oxycodone in the days before Prince’s death, knowing that the drug would go to Prince. He contests this claim despite paying $ 30,000 to settle a federal government violation alleging the drug was illegally prescribed.

Bodyguard Kirk Johnson was deposed during the illegal death row, but according to a transcript refused to answer almost any question.

In the meantime, Prince’s siblings are still waiting to find out how much his estate is worth. Court records a few months after Prince’s death suggested that the pre-tax estate was worth around $ 200 million. Recent registrations suggest that the estate and the Internal Revenue Service have not yet agreed on their value.

Lengthy legal disputes are not uncommon for large landowners, even if they have a will. The battle between pop superstar Michael Jackson’s estate and the IRS over the valuation of his estate continues before the Federal Tax Court, even though he passed away in 2009.

The lengthy process takes some sibling resources. In recent months, one of Prince’s sisters, Tyka Nelson, has sold part of her inheritance for an undisclosed amount to Primary Wave, a music publisher that also participates in the bequests of Whitney Houston and other musicians. Nelson wrote in an affidavit that she had done this to “take some value from the estate before the estate administration was completed.” Nelson also appointed Primary Wave to act on her behalf regarding her remaining stake in the estate.

A brother, Alfred Jackson, also entered into an agreement with Primary Wave before he died in August. A separate case is currently pending in Missouri to clarify Jackson’s estate.

A court motion says Primary Wave has invested millions to acquire a stake in the estate. Law firms have also given mortgages against the interests of some siblings.

The lawyers involved declined to comment or did not return any messages. Attempts to reach some of the siblings have been unsuccessful.

While no one disputes Tyka Nelson’s agreement with Primary Wave, three siblings say the company should not be recognized as an “interested person” with rights similar to the heirs to the estate. Sharon, Norrine and John Nelson said in a lawsuit that they are financially overwhelmed and that the case “has cost the estate millions of dollars and wasted too much money on legal and other costs far too long.”

Susan Link, a Minneapolis probation lawyer not involved in the case, said the disagreement between the siblings had held up the solution.

“If the beneficiaries agree and work together in step, it doesn’t matter how much the property is worth. You can get things done,” said Link.

