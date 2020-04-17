While some European countries have lifted coronavirus restrictions on movement, British leaders are still concerned that outbreaks have not peaked. Authorities extended the British blockade for another three weeks.

“The worst thing we can do at the moment is to mitigate too quickly,” said British Secretary of State Dominique Raab, who represents Boris Johnson as he recovers from the coronavirus.

Raab said leaving the country closed is necessary to protect the medical system, which is still agitated under the strain of so many coronavirus cases.

Britain’s death toll is expected to rise to more than 14,000 on Friday, which weighs heavily on the minds of all, especially health workers, reports Imtiaz Tyab, a CBS news correspondent. .

“I think that’s too much, given the overall situation,” said the nurse.

Prince William and Mrs. Kate said the coronavirus crisis struck the house after the diagnosis of Prince Charles.

“I was pretty worried at first. He fits into someone’s profile at the age he’s in, it’s pretty dangerous, and I was a bit worried,” William said his father. About the BBC.

The royal couple said that people need to make mental health a priority given that too much is worried.

“I think my grandparents are very careful about their current age grandparents. I do everything I can to make sure they are isolated and protected from them, but I’m worried.” Said.

Coronaviruses are now accused of killing more than 145,000 people worldwide.

There are some early flicker of hope, including Spain, which allows some factories and construction workers to get back to work. In one of the most affected countries, Italy, reopening of stores is permitted in some areas.

However, in Wuhan, China, where the virus began, the Chinese government admitted that the death toll was more than 50% of what was originally reported.

. [TagsToTranslate] dominic raab