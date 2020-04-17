Prince William has truly revealed his fears for the safety of the family during the plague! Try it!

It’s nice to see such a vulnerability Prince WilliamBayna.

In the last few months, we’ve been preparing how to listen Prince Harry to Megan Markle The emotions and press reports, however, you often notice that the future king is talking about his feelings.

But that was exactly what happened on Friday morning Kate Middleton The BBC gave a long-distance interview at breakfast to talk about the effects of the plague.

The Duke of Cambridge told the truth about how the coronavirus affected him when he was his father. Prince Charles, Diagnosed with COVID-19. He said:

“First of all, I have to admit that I was very worried,” he said. He’s in a relationship with someone – he’s old and quite risky. “

However, he was able to remain positive because he knew how tough Cornwall’s Germany was.

“So I was a little worried. But my dad has had chest pains and colds many times in recent years. So I thought if someone could hit him, he would.”

Charles must be away from his wife CamillaThat sounds scary, but it’s not the worst part of his pop.

“I think the hardest thing he found was not being able to stop, get some fresh air and go for a walk,” he said. He’s crazy. She likes to walk. So it was pretty hard in his mind … “His mental health was stuck inside and he couldn’t walk.”

Of course, don’t just worry about Charles. Now 37, he shares the views of many in the country and focuses on health issues Queen Elizabeth to Prince PhilipBayna. He stated:

“Grandpa and grandma think very seriously about their grandparents, and we do everything we can to keep them isolated, isolated, isolated.”

The woman is 93 years old and will turn 94 next week. Her husband is 98 years old! So they are very much in high-risk areas.

Close contact with at-risk people has made the prince’s novel well aware of the dangers of the coronavirus. He explained:

“It hurts me. For vulnerable and vulnerable people, it’s going to be isolated for a long time, so it’s going to be clear what’s going to happen and what’s going to affect them. We’re going to look at countries that can do that.”

William lost his mother Princess Diana When he was just 15, he shared his insights into the effects of the virus:

“Injuries come in many forms and shapes, and we never know when they will happen, we can never be ready. People will be angry, they will be afraid. These are normal feelings. This is unfortunately the whole part of the grievance process. “

It seems that one day the British will get a merciful king.

