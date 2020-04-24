Prince William is finally talking about the royal rivalry with Tiger King Joe Exotic

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

Prince Wilhelm joked about his rivalry with the most talked about royal in confinement – Tiger King, Joe the Exotic and 2020. He is becoming more and more surreal with every second.

The 37-year-old teamed up with Stephen Fry for the epic sketch of The Big Night Yesterday evening and not only confirmed that he was fully aware of Joe – the real name of Joseph Maldonado-Passage – but he teased that he did not want to watch Netflix – a crime series, because hell will freeze before talking about the royals on television.

“By the way, have you seen anything good on TV?” William asked, as if he didn’t make a fool of a controversial janitor like we all do.

“It was hell without EastEnders.”

The 62-year-old comic was the hero of Lord Melchett’s favorite Blackadder fan when he raised the Tiger King.

“I try to avoid royalty programs,” joked Prince Cambridge.

Prince William is joking with Tiger King has a summit 2020 (photo: BBC / Netflix)

His loss.

Last night Big Night In brought a lot of laughter to the nation when we need them the most, because our favorite comics revived some of their favorite characters for one night.

Matt Lucas and David Walliams brought such as Vicky Pollard, Lous and Andy and Marjorie Dawes to their first draft in Little Britain in 12 years, while the vicar Dawn French Dibley dug the collar for a special sketch in isolation.

Peter Kay appeared extremely rare on television for The Big Night In (photo: BBC)

Peter Kay appeared on television very rarely after two years of absence to play the Amarillo video with the help of our heroic National Health Service.

The star of Phoenix Nights famously canceled her tour of Great Britain in 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances” and has since withdrawn from the headlights.

The program was a joint effort of Children In Need and Comic Relief, who joined forces for the first time to celebrate all those risking their lives on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Night In is now available for broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

