Prince William Unfortunately, it was marred by tabloid rumors that he was caught up in cheating scandals. The two big scandals have caused a major strain on their marriage Kate Middleton, the ruthless tabloids insisted. Gossip Cop noted the pattern and picked up on the most outrageous rumors we have debunked about the “scandals” over the years.

The first “cheating scandal” took place in 2017. Celebrity gossip blog RadarOnline claimed that Middleton was “cold and distant” towards Prince William after hiking with friends in Switzerland. Middleton was allegedly “not amused” by the “raunchy solo ski trip” and did not bother to hide it from the public. During a St. Patrick’s Day event, the Duchess of Cambridge “charmed a group of men after her husband was spotted with a very blond woman while skiing in the Swiss Alps.” The starting point stated that Prince William “felt comfortable with an Australian model named Sophie Taylor in a nightclub during the outrageous trip”, which was the source of Middleton’s anger.

Gossip Cop found that simply not the case. We found nothing “remote” about Prince William’s ski trip. The Duke of Cambridge was with a group of friends, including Sophie Taylor. He seems to have forgotten that Taylor was the girl of one of Prince William’s friends. As for claims that Kate Middleton “charmed a group of men,” it was also false. Prince William and Middleton attended an event on St. Patrick’s Day. The royal couple met with soldiers inside their canteen at London’s Cavalry Barracks. Middleton was simply talking to the soldiers.

Months later, that same post continued the false narrative. Now, according to the service, Kate Middleton and Prince William were having “secret marriage counseling sessions”. The often debated site stated: “Prince William is still struggling to get out of the house with his wife Kate after his flirty skiing holiday with fellow partygoers.” As mentioned earlier, there was nothing “flirty” about the trip. Middleton, meanwhile, held his sister’s bachelor party at the same time, but cheating allegations have not been released.

Regardless, the outlet quoted an alleged “insider,” who claimed, “Of course I was all down, but Kate was horrified, and since then, Wills has been nothing but a slave trying to make amends.” All the couple’s public outings where they seemed perfectly happy with each other were simple “publicity stunts”, “detours from the truth” and “gestures to repair the damage”. According to this privileged call, “Kate is really struggling to forgive him.” In fact, Middleton had nothing to forgive. Gossip Cop considered this a false story.

The latest round of cheating complaints came in 2019. Some discredited source has been accused by Prince William of having an affair with family friend Rose Hanbury. Life & Style reported in April that Meghan Markle allegedly told Middleton that she “forced” her husband to cheat.

The outlet stated that he “learned exclusively that instead of offering a shoulder to scream, Meghan took the opportunity to tell Kate that William’s alleged wandering eye is her fault.” The suspicious source claimed that Markle had scolded the Duchess of Cambridge that, “if he tried harder to make her look attractive, William would not even look at another woman.”

In this article there was much information on the alleged tensions between Markle and Middleton, but there was not much information on Prince William’s alleged affair. This raised a red flag for Gossip Cop. The allegations of an affair between Prince William and Hanbury were so unhappy and so unhappy, Prince William’s own lawyers spoke. They called this story, and many others like it, more than “false speculation.”

The balloon reported later that month that Kate Middleton and the couple’s three children had moved to their parents’ place. Of course, the alleged cheating scandal has been the driving force behind this alleged change in living arrangements. Middleton was so “shattered” by the apparent “betrayal” of Hanbury and Prince William that the spouses engaged in a “separation of lawsuits, even though their lawyers speak of divorce,” according to the supermarket tabloid’s dubious source.

These accusations were simply false, Gossip Cop found Although the outlet claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge was not seeing or talking to her husband, it was not the case. At the time this story was told, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent Easter together and even visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after church services at St. George’s Chapel – so much for being in a “separation of judgment.” These bodies are not aware of the marriage of the royal couple.