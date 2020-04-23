Prince William reveals Tv is ‘hell’ without having EastEnders in lockdown confession

Comic Aid, Little ones in Need and BBC A person, all came collectively for The Large Evening In on Thursday night (April 23) to show help throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The particular night time of enjoyment bundled a host of celebs and members of the Royal family who all joined in to raise money for a host of charities.

They also gave thanks, and celebrated, people earning a change for the duration of these incredible times.

And an unlikely duo took part in a little sketch through the clearly show.

Stephen Fry performed Lord Melchett, Head of the Royal Domestic, and movie known as Prince William for a catch-up right before the large 8pm Clap for Carers celebration.

Prince William and Stephen Fry took component in a video clip contact for BBC One’s Major Night In charity present

(Picture: BBC)

The pair cheekily talked about self-isolating and property schooling, which William described as a “little bit of a nightmare”.

William then asks Fry: “By the way have you observed anything fantastic on Television? It truly is hell without EastEnders.”

Fry replies with: “Just isn’t it.”

The Royal and future king is a supporter of the BBC soap, who would have imagined it?

The pair briefly continued their conversation just before heading outside to clap for carers on their doorsteps, wherever Prince William was joined by Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis.

EastEnders is at this time only airing on BBC One each and every Monday and Tuesday to do the postponement of filming.