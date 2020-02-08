Prince William said Prince Harry was dead to him?

Prince William Not told Prince Harry He was “dead for him”, as a new tabloid article claims. The story is wrong. Gossip Cop can explain.

There is no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family has put a strain on the brothers’ relationship. In an interview in October, months before the announcement, the Duke of Sussex told the makers of a documentary about his visit to Africa that he and his older brother were “on different paths” globeThe claim that Prince William tore Prince Harry out of his life is true.

The wrong report quotes a so-called “palace insider” with the words: “William called:” You are dead for me! Kate (Middleton) and I will never see you again! “This questionable source goes on to say:” Since Meghan Markle entered Harry’s life, the princes have started to fight and grow apart! “The dubious tipster claims that the relationship has gotten worse since Prince Harry and his wife announced they were leaving the royal family. The alleged source adds: “Now that Queen Elizabeth has thrown Harry and Meghan out of the family and shipped to Canada, the resentment between the princes and their wives has completely destroyed the once loving relationship.”

The story is questionable at best. For starters, the Queen did not kick Prince Harry out of the family and “shipped to Canada”. Prince Harry and Markle decided to withdraw and spread the time between Britain and Canada. The decision was endorsed by Queen Elizabeth and has her hesitant blessing. There is also evidence that although Prince Harry and Prince William are not as close as boys, they still love and support each other.

The princes came together in the days following the big announcement that a London newspaper would say it was decided to refute a rift caused by Prince Williams’ “bullying.” In a statement, the brothers said, “For brothers who care so much about mental health problems, using inflammatory language in this way is insulting and potentially harmful.” It is also worth noting that Prince Harry made the statement about that His made On a different path than Prince William, the younger prince added: “I still love him very much.”

It is impossible to trust the world if it includes the royal family. In October, the unreliable store mistakenly reported that Markle is threatening Prince Harry because he’s bald. This ridiculous piece also quoted a so-called “insider” who said, “She threatens to throw him out of bed – and her life – if he doesn’t do anything about his retiring mop top.” Gossip Cop unmasked the story at the time. Markle didn’t threaten to let Prince Harry over his hair and they are obviously still very much together.

The Globe has also published bogus allegations about the Duke of Sussex lineage. In November, Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it wrongly claimed that Prince Charles was not Prince Harry’s real father. It’s a common conspiracy theory that Prince Harry’s birth father was the product of an affair from his late mother, Princess Diana, but this theory has been debunked many times.

swell

Morton, Brianna. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially resign from their royal duties.” Gossip Cop, January 8, 2020.

“Harry and William deny ‘offensive’ bullying claims.” BBC, January 13, 2020.

“Prince Harry about William: ‘We are on different paths’.” BBC October 21, 2019.

Scott, Hugh. “Meghan Markle threatens to leave Prince Harry because he is getting bald?” Gossip Cop, October 12, 2019.

Scott, Hugh. “Prince Charles tells Prince Harry that he’s not his father?” Gossip Cop, November 6, 2019.