COVID-19 caused another major global event to bite into the dust. Princess Beatrice canceled her royal wedding because of the ongoing virus epidemic. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was due to marry Italian businessman Eduardo Mafli Muzi on May 29, but due to the current UK lockdown, all plans have been officially canceled for now.

On Thursday, April 16, the spokesman confirmed that their planned ceremony at the St. James Palace in London will no longer be held. “There are no plans to change places or have a bigger wedding,” Palace said in a statement. “They’re not even thinking about their wedding right now. It will be time to reorganize, but it’s not yet.”

This is just the final essence of Princess Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding saga, having already had to change their date twice twice due to a clash between her father Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffer Epstein. Due to the scandal, their wedding plans were thwarted, with the couple deciding not to broadcast their ceremony or hold a formal wagon procession, as Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Uji did during their royal weddings.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Then, following the pink inflammation virus, it was announced in March that the post-wedding reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace would not occur, citing concerns for at-risk groups to come. Instead, the couple considered the possibility of marrying a private ceremony with selected family and friends, a much smaller gathering than initially planned. But because of the severity of the COVID-19, all wedding plans were discontinued. In fact, a factor told People that “the orders were never sent” because of virus concerns.

The statement seems to have indirectly reported in the past that Princess Beatrice was thinking of having a larger ceremony in 2021, which would indeed be televised, as the Daily Mail reported. “Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never renounce her civil duties,” a Daily Mail official claimed. “Until next year, it would be wonderful if she could lift her head up as she walks down the aisle in front of hundreds of people.”

As Marie Claire reported, the seemingly new plan for a bigger wedding in 2021 has not flown well with many social media users, with the overall sentiment being that a giant royal-sponsored wedding is not needed to ease people’s tensions. And economic struggles caused by the virus epidemic. No matter if her wedding is a big affair or not, it seems more and more likely that nothing will happen until early in 2021.

