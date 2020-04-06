Princess Charlotte and Prince George are not the first home-schooled king

Traditional education practices worldwide are now being affected by the cancer epidemic that keeps people in and out of group gatherings. The British royal family, who are accustomed to many public experiences through their actions, are among those affected by these changes.

One of the royal families to administer this custom was Princess Charlotte and Prince George, the children of the Prince Harry and Kate School, the Duchess of Cambridge. Thus they – like children all over the world – are invisible to the school, but they are not the first children to receive an education.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend Thomas’s Battersea

In the style of Prince Charlotte and Prince George visit Thomas’s Battersea, a London school that provides education for students ages four and 13 with a selective writing process. Prince George, 6, is in his senior year with the school. Young Princess Charlotte, who is 4, is just beginning her senior year.

However, the school has some cases of COVID-19 infection that are very close to home. At the end of February, the school sent a note to parents, including Prince William and Kate, informing them that a small group of students who had been diagnosed with cancer were found to be isolated until they are set aside to return.

Since then, in fact, schools around the world have been working as a substitute to help slow the progression of the disease and to prevent universal health issues.

Attending school is a new experience for the royal family

Check out this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Talk are excited to share another picture of their family as they visit the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Saturday evening. Photos were taken at @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by the Duchess and receiving photographs, is a masterpiece of Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, a woodland for families and communities mixing and mixing with nature. Her Royal Highness is a staunch supporter of the benefits of external health and mental health, as well as the positive impact that nature and society can have on children’s development. Over the past few months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped bring The Duchess to the summit, leaves and trees to help bring glory to @The_RHS Back to the Natur Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make garden holes. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I truly believe that fashion and communication out there have great benefits to our physical and mental health, especially for young children. just.I really believe that this art we created makes it really comfortable for families, children and communities to go out, enjoy the outdoors and the outdoors, and spend time together. ”

A post to share Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 19, 2019 at 2:31 pm PDT

While this was a natural fit for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, it was a turning point when members of the royal family left home to go to school during those early years. Until the 1980s, it was common for young people in royal households to be educated at home with the help of a law firm.

Prince William and Prince Harry have actually announced the first generation of royals to leave home for the nursery school. Prince William attended a nursery near Kensington Palace in 1985 when he was three. His younger brother, Prince Harry, followed in his footsteps two years later.

Another type of education that is highly recommended to Americans is that there are many royal families, including Prince William and Prince Harry, who are starting kindergarten (where they live from home). 8. Prince George, the eldest of William William’s children, was one year old. It may not be too old to go to school, and it is unclear if his parents plan for him to follow this path. Her kindergarten educates children up to the age of 13, so it is possible to stay home instead of the parent.

Queen Elizabeth and her sister were last seen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte | Photo Collections / Max Mumby / Available

As a young girl, Elizabeth Elizabeth received a high-quality education at home with the help of Marion Crawford’s navigator and some training. This education is not independent of other children. Queen Elizabeth studied with her sister, Princess Margaret.

It is true that Princess Charlotte and Prince George will return to their normal routine of rest and health. In the mean time; however, they do hold a long tradition of genealogical education that is part of their familial tradition. While the circumstances may be quite favorable or unknown, the young king and queen are pleased.