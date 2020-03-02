Princess Nokia – ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ & ‘Everything Sucks’ assessments: rapper spreads self thinly on two LPs

New York rapper Future Frasqueri’s rise has been additional measured than meteoric. That is partly because she’s expended the past decade dabbling in several jobs and indulging each facet of her personality and musical flavor. She has carried out under three monikers (Wavy Spice, Destiny and her present phase title). She created her aspect movie debut in 2019’s Angelfish, a wistful coming-of-age tale set in the Bronx. She’s not signed to a label, and her musical output is testament to this. Her back catalogue leaps from genre to style and back again with total disregard for the notion of ‘personal branding’.

Early releases, this sort of as 2012’s ‘Posh’, had been influenced by the New York Ball scene. On her first album, 2017’s ‘1992 Deluxe’, she started to hone her distinctive style of hip-hop, getting spirituality, femininity and Afrocentrism in her stride. Her 2018 mixtape, ‘A Girl Cried Red’, in the meantime, was unashamedly emo. It is safe to say that we have come to assume contradictions and curveballs from Princess Nokia.

In a lot of strategies, her most current musical choices stay up to this track record. Princess Nokia shock-introduced two albums this week, ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ and ‘Everything Sucks’– an ode to her Gemini dualities. The previous is a illustration of her delicate side, all hip-hop, neo-soul and head bopping. The later is dim: a trappy, subby, ravey 10-keep track of rage versus the machine.

There are times of brilliance on both equally data. ‘Everything is Beautiful’ tracks ‘Sunday Best’, ‘Onyx Collection’ and ‘Oshun’ provide sweet relief previously mentioned a staccato bassline (if you burn sage, now is the time to do so). Right here, and on Soul Food stuff y Adobo, she is comprehensive-on Nuyorican (a portmanteau of ‘New York’ and ‘Puerto Rican’), her verses interspersed with Spanish and references to Latin American culture. On ‘Gemini’, Princess Nokia sinks deep into the track with her signature lower register. It also features a satisfying hat-suggestion to The Doorways keep track of ‘Riders On The Storm’, a phrase she mumbles all through.

Where ‘1992…’ was contemporary and distinctly Princess Nokia, however, ‘Everything is Beautiful’ feels a bit like a playlist of her favourite artists. On ‘Wash and Set’, she channels the US R&B singer Abra’s lazy, reticent vocal fashion, although ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ could have quickly been lifted from a Noname or Prospect the Rapper album. The latter track is big on ‘90s nostalgia: she references the drink Sunny Delight (“orange and sun”) and the tunes video clip was encouraged by the 1996 film Matilda. ‘Blessings’, far too, is all Likelihood in issue make any difference. A collaboration with the Grammy nominated producer Terrace Martin, finest acknowledged for his work with Kendrick Lamar, it feels buoyant, simplistic and hopeful, like a hazy Sunday early morning.

‘Everything Sucks’, on the other hand, was published in the space of a 7 days – and it shows. The to start with three tracks, ‘Harley Quinn’, ‘Crazy House’ and ‘Welcome to the Circus’ , transport listeners into a creepy funhouse. The end result is shouty, typically lyrically mediocre and at moments difficult to listen to. On the opening song, she yells “fuck you” for 10 seconds straight.

Nokia eases up on observe five. ‘Fee Fi Foe’ is a pacy rap amount on which she practises some good outdated hip-hop bravado about large bass and pan pipes. ‘Balenciaga’ is the standout observe in this article, a tongue-in-cheek bop initial introduced last November, on which she extols the virtues of classic fashion over designer don. “Sketchers wanting like Balenciaga / Thrift dresses hunting like they are Prada / Full in good shape lit it price tag me nada” she raps in croaky tones.

Thematically, ‘Everything Sucks’ and ‘Everything is Beautiful’ are unsuccessful to produce nearly anything new. They have all the hallmarks of a Princess Nokia document – woman empowerment, introspective monologues about her childhood and Bruja spirituality (a style witchcraft practiced by some Latin American populations). On ‘Practice’, she carries on to lament currently being an industry outsider, a thing she’s been doing since working day dot.

Musically, she is nonetheless to establish a cohesive audio. ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ fails to match the hip-hop and neo-soul magic of ‘1992 Deluxe’, whilst the rock and lure-influenced ‘Everything Sucks’ lacks the novelty issue of ‘A Female Cried Red’ or the quirky attraction of older tracks this sort of as ‘Goth Kid’. ‘Everything Sucks’ often feels a something like a musical patchwork quilt all the seems are stitched alongside one another but keep on being distinctly different. Perhaps, specified Princess Nokia’s notoriously protean mother nature, this is the issue of this total job.