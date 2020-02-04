Princeton Revises Number of Self-Isolation Students to Under 20 Amid Fears of Coronavirus

PRINCETON, New Jersey – Princeton University students who have been to China in the past two weeks are urged to self-isolate amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the school said that on Sunday, 108 students were in isolation.

However, on Monday, the university released a statement stating that fewer than 20 students were being assessed for self-quarantine based on criteria set by the New Jersey Department of Health.

The school said students, teachers and staff who have traveled to mainland China in the past 14 days must isolate themselves until 14 days have passed since their last stay in China.

The school requires that anyone returning from mainland China since January 16 complete a registration form so that the university can provide assistance.

They assess the risk of exposure of each person in self-quarantine and classify them into risk categories: high, medium or low.

A spokesperson explained:

“Individuals who are determined to be low risk are not required to self quarantine. We expect most of our students to fall into this category. The University will continue to support individuals who choose to self However, those at low risk can resume all activities, including attending classes and events.

Princeton also announced that until further notice, no student, professor or staff will be allowed to travel to mainland China on a university-sponsored program.

“We recognize that self-isolation is a very difficult situation for our students and we strive to fully support them while following the advice of government and health officials. These students are valued members of the academic community, and we are committed to ensuring they are treated as such through this difficult time, “a Princeton spokesperson said on Monday.

A deadly epidemic of the newly identified virus in central China has prompted airlines to carry out checks, raising fears of a new international epidemic.

The virus sickened more than 14,550 people worldwide, killed more than 300 people and infected at least eleven people in the United States on Sunday.

