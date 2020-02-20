[principal-industries-ministry-to-submit-proposal-on-stimulus-package-to-mof]

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim at the launch of the B20 Biodiesel Transportation Sector Programme at Dataran Merdeka February 20, 2010. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Main Industries Ministry is obtaining conversations with its stakeholders to attract up a proposal to incorporate marketplace gamers in the commodities sector for thought in the financial stimulus deal.

The economic stimulus bundle, aimed at mitigating the adverse exterior financial impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak, would be introduced by Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 at 4: 30pm.

“Although some sectors these types of as tourism had been poorly influenced by the outbreak, the rate of crude palm oil (CPO) is continue to quite great at close to RM2,700-RM2,800 per tonne.

“I am happy that the commodities sector is not impacted that substantially but my ministry will post a proposal to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) for their thing to consider,” Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok advised a press convention following the start of the B20 biodiesel programme for the transportation sector right here, nowadays.

The programme was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Commenting on the B20 biodiesel programme today, Kok reported the implementation begun in Langkawi and Labuan in January 2020, and will now be expanded in phases to Sarawak in April 2020, Sabah in August 2020 and Peninsular Malaysia in June 2021.

She said the implementation of the B20 programme in the transportation sector would aid demand from customers for palm oil and stabilise its price while decreasing greenhouse fuel emissions.

The authorities had previously mandated the B10 programme in the transportation sector on February 1 final calendar year and the B7 programme in the industrial sector on July one previous 12 months.

By applying B20 biodiesel (20 for each cent palm biodiesel and 80 per cent petroleum diesel), the nation would take in one.06 million tonnes of palm oil a 12 months.

By means of the implementation of the B20 programme in the transportation sector and the continuation of the B7 programme in the industrial sector, Kok claimed about one.three million tonnes of palm oil per year would be applied regionally and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse fuel emissions amounting to three.eight million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents annually.

In collaboration with petroleum providers such as Petronas, Shell, Petron, Chevron and BHP, the B20 biodiesel would be supplied in phases to above three,400 petrol stations across Malaysia in line with the implementation approach of the B20 programme.

Nonetheless, Kok mentioned there are a large amount of depots all through the country and the facilities are currently remaining upgraded to accommodate up to B30 as this would be the long term direction of the region.

“One day we will adopt the use of B30 biodiesel and by then our amenities will be prepared to provide,” she included. — Bernama