Principal on vacation after calling Kobe Bryant’s death “Karma”

CAMAS, Washington (KATU / CNN) – A school principal from Washington is on vacation for threats against her over a Facebook post about Kobe Bryant’s death and previous allegations of rape against him.

Officials put Camas High School headmaster Liza Sejkora on vacation in anticipation of an investigation after threats from social media against Sejkora led to rumors that someone might bring a gun to campus.

The reported weapon threat brought with it additional police patrols and convinced almost half of the 2,124 students to miss all or part of the school day.

“I kept going until I realized I didn’t want to go to lunch and stay in a large room,” said an older student.

Camas School District superintendent Jeff Snell said the police had found no evidence that it was a real weapon threat.

Sejkora apologized to the school community on Tuesday for the Facebook post, which she calls a “visceral response” based on personal experience. She says she regrets the message and shouldn’t have posted it.

“I will not lie. It seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today, ”wrote Sejkora on January 26, the day Bryant died.

The post related to a 2003 case in which Bryant was raped a 19-year-old woman. The charges were finally dropped and Bryant settled a lawsuit filed by the woman out of court.

“I’m trying to do the right thing. This was a situation I didn’t think about before posting, and I’m terribly sorry,” said Sejkora.

The headmistress has since deleted her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Snell says he doesn’t know how long Sejkora’s vacation or investigation of her post could take.

“I am interested in Rector Sejkora as a person and she is someone who has put her heart in a Rector … Unfortunately there was a decision we had to deal with and this decision had consequences.” he said.

