Priority Urgent Care to provide coronavirus testing setting up Tuesday

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 / 05:22 AM PDT / Current: Mar 16, 2020 / 05:26 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Priority Urgent Treatment introduced that they will start off tests clients for COVID-19 at all four of their spots tomorrow.

Individuals with respiratory signs and symptoms who have both not too long ago traveled or have arrive in get hold of with a conformed COVID-19 beneficial particular person will be notified in their cars

Precedence Urgent Care, which now operates at 4 places across Bakersfield, announced they will begin COVID-19 screening on favourable screened clients at all web-sites beginning March 17.

Individuals with respiratory signs and symptoms who have possibly not too long ago traveled, or who have come in make contact with with verified COVID-19 constructive folks, will be notified in their autos when it is their convert to be viewed in special isolation rooms. From there, patients will initial be screened for other respiratory conditions such as influenza, and if no other conditions exist, they will operate COVID-19 screening.

Precedence Urgent Care has worked carefully with the Kern County Community Well being Section and area labs to ensure that ideal testing is performed. Insurance policies businesses and government officers have made proposals for the COVID-19 tests to be free of charge of cost to clients. Precedence Urgent Treatment will not be charging any added co-pays or deductibles for the COVID-19 test

To more streamline the process, they endorse that clients check out in on the net by means of their web-site here.