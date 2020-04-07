Prison Inmate Posts Vid, COVID-19 Says Murder of His Cellmate

Play video content

– A rep for the Bureau of Prisons told us they identified the men in the video, and that they also had no symptoms of COVID-19. We were told the video was recorded at the Elkton Federal Correction Institution in Ohio and is still under investigation.

There is a federal prison preparing for mass casualty coronaviruses … at least according to an inmate who threatened to post video from his cell to reveal how the virus had infected the contents.

The prisoner did not identify himself, but said he used a contraband burner phone to go to social media … just feet away from his cellmate who claimed to have COVID-19 and was having a hard time. to breathe.

He said inmates at an unnamed prison had about a dozen, and some had died – he said he had seen the guards carry the victims to the guards, and that the prison had a tent – is to line the bodies.

The wearer wears a mask, and so does his cellmate who is said to have COVID-19 … and it sure hurts. The cellmate told him not to call the guards because they would not do so.

The man with the phone said he was ready to go out for a year, but he was still in danger of surviving and showing his face because the situation was so severe that it would not be disclosed. As for where he was – he made a reference to the feds and to Cuomo … so, he could be in a federal prison in the state of NY.

Then again, he could talk Chris Cuomo, because he also focuses on CNN.

The man is well aware of his current events though, as he refers to the “mercy release” … if the judges sign the first release of prisoners without violence, old age, or a single dangerous group.

Remember, how Tekashi 6ix9ine obtained at first.

Original Published – 7:06 AM PT