Prison where prisoners attacked officers get stuck

The MCI-Souza-Baranowski maximum security prison remained closed Monday, three days after an alleged Latin kings who had left three correction staff in the hospital.

“Everything is still under investigation,” said Cara Savelli, a spokeswoman for the Correction Ministry, about Friday’s attack at the correction center in Shirley. “The facility is still locked.”

In addition to the department investigates the state police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, said Timothy J. Connolly, a spokesperson for DA Joseph D. Early Jr.

On Sunday, Government Charlie Baker and Government Karyn Polito visited the correction staff who stayed in the hospital. They have a possible broken neck, missing teeth and serious facial wounds and surgery to reconstruct his jawbone, said Guy Glodis, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union.

Baker’s office refused to comment on Monday after the governor’s tweet about the visit: “They were badly wounded, but could give their opinion on what was happening. Very grateful that they were there for each other.”

The number of attacks on officers and personnel at the 17 facilities of the Department of Correction has increased by 150% over the past year, Glodis said. He attributed the increase to the 2016 Criminal Justice Reform Act. Although the union does not oppose providing mental health and substance abuse and vocational training for detainees with a minimum of security, Glodis said, the law made prisons generally more dangerous by relaxing many rules.

Friday’s attack should lead to “substantive and long-term operational changes” at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, the union said in a statement. These changes could include separating gang members, limiting the amount of time prisoners are allowed on a prison layer, bringing new charges against any prisoner attacking an officer, and withdrawing any “good time” the prisoner has built up, Glodis said.

In a statement Monday said Rep. Claire Cronin, who is co-chair of the Judicial Committee and helped write the Criminal Justice Reform Act: be properly investigated to uncover all the facts that contribute to the unprovoked attack on our prison officers. The investigation must include a thorough investigation of the circumstances that led to the attack. “