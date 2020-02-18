[prisoner-3870,-alias-‘el-chapo,’-seems-in-unusual-mexican-online-video]



FILE Photograph: Recaptured drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted by troopers at the hangar belonging to the business of the Legal professional Standard in Mexico Metropolis, Mexico January eight, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

February 18, 2020

MEXICO Metropolis (Reuters) – Clad in a beige uniform marked “3870,” the captured drug kingpin answered the Mexican jail guard’s questions calmly, barely searching up as he scrubbed black fingerprint ink from his fingers.

Alias? “El Chapo.” Profession? “Farmer.”

The interview is element of a four-calendar year-outdated video produced this week which appears to present exceptional footage of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, who is now under lock and essential for daily life at a top rated-protection U.S. jail.

Obtained by news web-site Latinus, the seven-moment online video and accompanying photos clearly show Mexican law enforcement registering a person matching the overall look of Guzman at the Altiplano jail in 2016. (https://bit.ly/38CLgza).

The person in the photographs has the exact haircut, attributes and establish as Guzman on the working day of his arrest, and his prison garments and haircut match later on illustrations or photos of the gangster driving bars.

Guzman’s arrest adopted two before escapes – one by way of a mile-lengthy tunnel from the identical jail – that experienced humiliated the Mexican governing administration.

It was not right away clear how Latinus received the video, or why it surfaced now. Mexico’s safety ministry did not answer to a ask for for remark on its authenticity, which Reuters was unable to independently affirm.

Juan Pablo Badillo, a law firm for Guzman in Mexico considering that 2014, reported his perception was that the video appeared in line with the points of what happened that working day.

Guzman was extradited in 2017 to the United States, where he was convicted of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin and other drugs as chief of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Soon after escorting Guzman within Altiplano, guards searched him and shaved his thick mustache and mop of black hair, according to the pictures attained by Latinus.

Guzman then responded to a seemingly schedule questionnaire: 58 years old. Most important university schooling. Mother alive. Pants measurement 34.

And his wife’s identify?

“The a person I’m married to is Alejandrina Salazar,” he answered, head bowed as he labored to clear the ink from his hands. “But the one I stay with is Emma Coronel.”

The feared legal whose nickname signifies “Shorty” in English proceeded to indicator a document, tugging at his uniform to verify the inmate amount emblazoned throughout his upper body.

The footage of Guzman, who grew marijuana as a boy in Sinaloa condition, reveals his palms dotted with freckles and liver places.

Guards searched Guzman once again just before primary him to a bleak mobile outfitted with a grey cement bench. They handed him a puffy jacket, a slim mattress and two rolls of bathroom paper right before locking the door.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico Metropolis Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tom Brown)