Pritchard, Powell, Bey, Garza, Toppin collected awards at Naismith’s position

Oregon senior Payton Pritchard was selected the winner of the Bob Cesc Award on Tuesday as the nation’s top guard.

The honor is one of the “Starting Five” awards announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Seton Hall senior Myles Powell won the Jerry West Award (top shooting guard), Villanova sophomore Saddiq Bey received the Julius Erving Award (top small forward) and Iowa junior Luka Garza won Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (top center).

Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin won the Karl Malone Award (top power forward) and collected a greater honor late on Tuesday when he won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s best player. Toppin earned Naismith overall player of the year honors on Friday.

Pritchard earned the Pac-12 Player of the Honors and led the conference in both scoring (20.5 points per game) and assists (5.6 per game).

“It means a lot to win this award, to see all the hard work and time spent in the gym pay off,” Pritchard said of earning the honor. “You can’t win awards like this without winning, and it requires a team effort. I want to thank my coaches and colleagues for believing in me leading our team and my parents who have sacrificed so much.” in their lives for me to have moments like that. “

Other Cesc Award nominees are Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Markus Howard (Marquette) and Tre Jones (Duke).

Powell averaged 21 points on the season and finished his Seton Hall career as the program’s third leading scorer (2,252 points). He also set a school record with 348 career 3-pointer.

“Myles Powell is arguably the best scorer in college hoops this year,” West said in a press release. “He doesn’t shy away from big moments, always ready to put in critical shots and bring an unmatched level of energy to his team every game. Myles and his teammates at Seton Hall are a a pleasure to watch this season. “

Other West finalists were Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton), Chamber Baldwin (Butler), Anthony Edwards (Georgia) and Mason Jones (Arkansas).

Erving winner Villanova led the way in scoring (16.1 points) and 3-point baskets (79) as a strong season combined.

“It’s an honor,” Bey said of the award. “To see past players win this award and to know it was named by one of the all-time greats Julius Erving, is humbling. It’s a blessing, to be sure. Without my teammates and coaches, something like this can’t happen. It’s for my team and I’m just happy to be a part of the brotherhood we share. “

Other Erving finalists were Precious Achiuwa (Memphis), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Naji Marshall (Xavier) and Jordan Nwora (Louisville).

Abdul-Jabbar winner Garza is the runner-up behind Toppin for the Wooden Award. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds and recorded 15 double-doubles.

“I’ve looked at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all my life,” Garza said. “Winning an award in his name is a huge honor and one that I share with my family. I am so grateful to have the coaching staff, teammates, and my family, who put me in the position to win this award. “

Other Abdul-Jabbar finalists were Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke), Nathan Knight (William & Mary) and Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga).

Malone, Toppin, averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds, leading Dayton to a 29-2 record and a No. 2 overall record. 3 rankings. Other finalists were Yoeli Childs (BYU), Reggie Perry (Mississippi State), Jalen Smith (Maryland) and Killian Tillie (Gonzaga).

