Privacy advocates say HSE plans “super app”

Privacy advocates say Health Service Executive appears to be planning a “super app” in response to the Covid-19 crisis, which goes beyond the original purpose of the smartphone app under development to fight the spread of the disease.

The app is inspired by similar efforts in South Korea and elsewhere, which allow public health authorities to directly alert individuals if the data gleaned from their smartphones suggests that they have been in close contact with a confirmed case. from Covid-19.

Antoin O Lachtnain, spokesperson for Digital Rights Ireland, told the Irish Times that, according to information provided to the group by the HSE, “they are planning to create a ‘super-app’ which will be much more comprehensive than the contact search application. which was originally discussed. ”

“We will also be asked to collect information on the health status of users. We are told that the app will be opt-in (requires user consent) at launch, but over time we are concerned that other functions will be added, and that we will end up having an app for monitor Covid -19 status which is “mandatory but not mandatory for people who deal with the public or work in a shared space,” he said.

The Minister of Social Protection once described the controversial public service card project as “compulsory but not compulsory”.

DRI offered to assist the HSE in the development of the application. In a letter to the group, the director of information at HSE said that the application is “an entirely opt-in model” and that the health service “works (a) with explicit objectives of maximizing confidentiality and maximizing public health value. “.

The government consults the data protection commissioner on the application and told the group that it will publish all associated documents, a data protection impact assessment, source code and other documents when its launch.

It will also delete all identifiable data from the application once the pandemic is over, the HSE said in its letter. “We want to make sure that the potentially vital application has public support and we would be happy to receive your positive comments once we have published the relevant documentation and the application,” wrote the HSE in its letter.

O Lachtnain said: “It is imperative that we all know what we are getting into and that we consider the privacy implications before we go too far down that road.”

He said the HSE should publish the advice it has received from a data protection expert and its impact assessment. “They should publish (this) immediately, so that there can be a frank and full debate.”