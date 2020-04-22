Private hospitals accused of pressuring consultants to sign Covid-19 contract

Some consultants working fully in the private sector are under pressure from private hospitals to sign the new contract proposed by the government, said a medical specialist.

Consulting ophthalmologist Michael O’Keeffe said he was told that some private hospitals are seeking to use “strong tactics” – including warnings about patients’ future rights to see – to encourage doctors to accept a new contract ‘State proposed.

Several weeks ago, the government agreed to take over 19 private hospitals for a period of three months during the Covid-19 crisis.

While the agreement covered 2,000 beds, other facilities and most staff, it did not include up to 600 consultants working exclusively in the private sector.

These doctors were offered a supply contract – known technically as a type A contract – under which they could only see public patients and would be paid between 141,000 and 195,000 € per year.

Health services chief Paul Reid said on Sunday that some private consultants had registered, but HSE did not release details of the figures involved.

The Irish Times spoke to some doctors who confirmed privately that they had accepted the new contract.

O’Keeffe said Tuesday that he would not sign the new contract offered to the public only. However, he said that in the event of a crisis, he would be willing to volunteer to work without pay.

Laser eye clinic

He said he had a large number of patients on his books that he would not be able to treat if he accepted the contract.

O’Keeffe also expressed concern that signing an HSE contract would limit his ability to speak out on health care issues.

He said he had received no prior notification of the state’s agreement to take over the private hospitals. He was told that he could no longer treat private patients and that they would be considered public patients, and was also informed that his laser eye clinic should close, he said.

After he went public and warned that some of his patients could go blind, there was a change of heart to some extent, he added. Now, he was allowed to treat urgent patients and see patients in need of follow-up care in his rooms, but could not bill them, he said.

Dr. Stephen Fröhlich, an intensive care consultant at Beacon Hospital, said he had not signed the contract either.

With 14 consultant colleagues, he worked for a partnership in a corporate structure. He said it would have been illegal for him to move away from this partnership to sign a contract with the state as an individual, he said.

He said he had offered to HSE to enter into an agreement with the partnership rather than with individual doctors, adding that this could be done at a cost equal to the proposed contract.

Operating costs

Dr. Fröhlich said that most consulting firms would suffer a huge loss if they accepted the proposed contract without a side agreement for the state to cover costs.

He suggested that the operating costs of fully private consultants were between 20,000 and 30,000 euros per month.

“This amount includes professional liability insurance, staff and office costs and administrative costs. They should provide normal service to existing patients for € 6,000 per month (net salary after HSE tax). This leaves private consultants a monthly loss of 14,000 to 24,000 €, or up to 72,000 € during the transaction.

“Few small businesses can resist this, and they shouldn’t either,” he said.

Dr. Jonathan Lyne, consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist, said that it had not been possible to sign the contract “because the fundamental questions have not yet been properly addressed in its drafting”.

“For example, it does not specify basic principles such as duration, nor clarify continuity of care for our existing patients. Integration with current public hospitals for continuing care and the responsibility of these patients once the association of private hospitals and the completed work contract is not defined. In addition, a section of the contract even indicates that it must be examined by the HSE in 2013. “

He said that in the meantime, many private consultants volunteered where they could and volunteered without a viable contract.