Private jet flights are cheaper due to reduced coronavirus stimulus tax

The US government’s $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package includes high-value flyer benefits. For some private jet passengers, airfare is cheaper.

The law, known as the CARES Act, suspended a 7.5% federal excise tax on commercial air transport by the end of the year, in support of a major US airline. However, some customers of private jet operators, such as Berkshire Hathaway’s NetJets and broker PrivateFly, will also benefit.

A NetJets spokeswoman said in an e-mail statement, “This temporary tax cut will benefit everyone who purchases commercial transportation, including private jet card buyers, while reducing airline tickets. There will be millions of Americans to buy. ” The company has no plans to apply for funding through the CARES Act.

US lawmakers passed a stimulus package in March to stop the slowdown in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bill included approximately $ 61 billion of assistance, including airline financing and subsidies in the fight against the airline plunge from Southwest Airlines to the American Airlines Group.

An industry group representing a larger carrier was seeking tax reduction while seeking more financial support to the industry. This tax was generally applied to domestic on-demand charters and some short-haul international flights in the United States.

“PrivateFly flights in this category reflect this exemption from prices paid by customers,” said CEO Adam Twidell. “On-demand private jet charters and jet card services are expected to help stimulate demand in times of extreme difficulties in the months ahead.”

Some private jet operators are early beneficiaries of the initial turmoil of the pandemic, resulting in a surge of inquiries from wealthy travelers seeking ways to avoid busy airport terminals and crowded jetliners Did. However, after the initial surge, many of its businesses, like other aviation industries, have declined, Twidel said.

“It is now depressed by rising demand for repatriation and other emergency flights in March,” Twidell said. “Thus, FET exemption by the end of the year is welcome news.”

