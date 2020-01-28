Private social media networks are becoming increasingly popular

Is the future of social media networks smaller, more private and more secure?

Social media used to seem like a great idea. You can keep in touch with friends across the country or around the world! You could share things that you found fascinating! You could meet new people! Now the mood in these social networks seems to be no different from a hangover morning: there is an abundance of tiredness and regret and one wonders how things got to this point.

Facebook in particular has come under pressure, both for reasons of data protection and because of the presence of malicious bots on the platform. Some have considered whether a scaled-down approach is required for these networks to function properly.

In the MIT Technology Review, Tanya Basu examines the rise of private micro networks. The focus here is on Cocoon, a social app that is described on their website as “(a) dedicated space for the most important people in your life”.

Basu writes that Cocoon differs from some of its colleagues in size:

On paper, Cocoon sounds like Facebook: it wants to connect people in virtual space. The difference is that only family members should be brought together in small, different groups.

At the moment the group size is limited to 12 – which can sound unbelievable or suffocating depending on the use of Facebook. Much of it depends on how you use the platform. Someone who is concerned about sharing something with certain people in their lives but not with others might consider this an ideal solution.

But Cocoon is not the only private social network. Last year, Fast companyKatharine Schwabs profiled artist Darius Kazemi, who founded a social network called Friend Camp. “Since Kazemi is the administrator, he sets the norms and rules for the behavior of people in Friend Camp,” wrote Schwab. “All posts from Friend Camp users are only visible in a private internet oasis that is protected from the prying eyes of advertisers and evaluating uncles alike.”

There is also the case of Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, the social media platform WT Social, which has included a subscription model in the mix.

Some have even thought about what existing social networks might look like with a few changes. Author Warren Ellis recently wrote in a post entitled “What if everyone were private on Twitter?” Thinked about this topic.

In it, Ellis made a few welcome points about the nature of social media. “I mean, if you want to call it social media, not every social occasion is a street party that all newbies can shuffle to,” Ellis wrote. “You invite People to parties. (I assume.) You invite People in your house. “

Regardless of whether the social network of the future is one of the new ones that are currently being developed or a radically modified version of something that already exists, it will find increasing acceptance. On the other hand, Friendster and MySpace also seemed omnipresent and indispensable.

