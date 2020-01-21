Pro Bowl: NFL rules experiment with an alternative to onside kick

The NFL announced on Tuesday that it will test two line changes in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, including experimenting with an alternative to a side kick.

The announcement comes on the heels of landowners who reject the alternative idea last year. However, the experiment indicates that the NFL is still considering what has been established as a fourth and fifteen type of alternative option for teams.

Teams have two options after scoring in Sunday’s game, without kicking off as in previous Pro Bowls. The scoring team can choose whether the ball is given to his opponent, who would start at his own 25-yard line, or to perform an extra game from his own 25-yard line. If that team can win 15 yards or more, it retains possession. If this is not the case, the ball goes to the opponent in the position of the dead ball.

The NFL does not take over all Pro Bowl rule adjustment options. But the competition has looked at possible changes in the onside kick, because new standards applied in 2018 have made the game much harder for the kick team, with a low of 7.7% of the attempts they won last season .

Pro Bowl officials will also be instructed this year to use a different standard for false start penalties for recipients on the line of scrimmage. It is not a false start if a receiver moves or lifts one foot off the ground, provided that the player remains on the ground for a second.

