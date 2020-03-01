[pro-dr-m-mps-gather-in-solidarity-as-muhyiddin-sworn-in-as-pm]

The MPs who assistance for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the duration of the swearing-in of the country’s eighth key minister at Istana Neagra in Kuala Lumpur March one, 2020. — Impression courtesy of twitter.com/mujahidrawa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The MPs in help of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was pictured nowadays sticking right now when former ally Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the country’s eight prime minister.

The photograph of them was tweeted by Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa, picturing them huddling in a circle.

“While the backdoor PM is taking oath, we 114 MPs are collectively,” he wrote.

In the accompanying image, Dr Mahathir could be viewed standing with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Amanah president Datuk Mohamad Sabu between some others, presumably at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary building where by his press convention was held previously.

Even so, it can’t be confirmed if all 114 MPs had been with Dr Mahathir.

Two of people in Dr Mahathir’s checklist have considering that claimed they hardly ever supported the previous prime minister, although one particular much more MP has included her title to the checklist.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah early now swore in Muhyiddin amidst statements from Dr Mahathir and his faction that Muhyiddin did not have bulk support.

Dr Mahathir had explained that the Agong experienced decided not see him irrespective of having statutory declarations and letters from extra than 50 % the Parliamant’s 222 MPs that he had the bulk behind him.