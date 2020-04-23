Pro-government hackers target US government employees with fast food baits amidst May Cronavirus

According to Google’s security data, more than a dozen foreign-backed hacker groups have targeted American employees with phishing attacks and malware covered by the Cronavirus epidemic.

The Google Threat Analysis Group said Wednesday that government-sponsored campaigns to target US government employees with free fast food offerings included 18 million Covid-19 scam messages a day.

Meanwhile, nearly 25,000 e-mail addresses and passwords belonging to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation were leaked online Wednesday. SITE Information Group.

Rita Katz, director of the SITE information group, said on Twitter that emails hacked by right-wing extremists had been sent to the 4chan messaging group.

The findings come as the Justice Department on Wednesday announced domain domains hosted by hundreds of websites that sought to exploit coronavirus fears of fraud or compromising network security. FBI reports 260 percent increase in daily scams.

Google did not specify which foreign governments were behind the recent attacks on US employees. But their team found separate Covid-19 threats to healthcare organizations in a way that suited attractive and closed kitten groups, which confirms recent reports of Iran’s influence in attacks on the World Health Organization.

Google’s Chin Huntley, head of the Google Threat Analysis Group, said in a statement that the hackers had targeted the personal email accounts of US government workers.

“Some messages offered free promises and coupons in response to COVID-19, while others suggested that recipients visit sites that are hidden as online ordering and delivery options,” Mr Huntley said. . “

“We are not aware of any users who compromise their account with this campaign, but as usual, we alert all targeted users with the warning ‘government-sponsored attacker.’

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Mr Huntley said they had seen a change in the tactics of government-backed groups due to the global blockade and quarantine efforts.

Google has added additional security protection to more than 50,000 high-risk accounts owned by public health organizations and agencies, making Covid-19 a new target.

The FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaints Center has received 3,600 complaints a day, with an average of 1,000 days a day before the scandal, fraudulent websites on organizations such as the American Red Cross trying to install malware, cure coronavirus and vaccines.

To disrupt malicious websites, the FBI and the Department of Justice are coordinating with the Secret Service, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Postal Inspection Service.

“Keeping up with the growing threat of COVID-19 scams that activate cyber requires unity between the private sector and our law enforcement partners to keep our nation away from this kind of misconduct,” said James Murray, director of the US Secret Service. Protect. “

