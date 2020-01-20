Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully – Boston Herald

By ALAN SUDERMAN and SARAH RANKIN

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Thousands of gun rights activists from around the country gathered peacefully in the Virginia Capitol on Monday and protested against the plans of the democratic leadership of the state to adopt arms control legislation that has become a major hot spot in the national debate on gun violence.

The scale of the rally and the expected participation of white supremacists and marginal militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017. But the meeting ended at noon and the mood was largely festive when the attendees – many with military-style rifles – took to the streets, “USA!” Singing and waving signs that denounce the Democratic Government Ralph Northam.

“I like this. This is just like the Super Bowl for the second amendment here,” said PJ Hudson, a Richmond truck driver who was carrying an AR-15 rifle just outside Capitol Square. He was one of the few African-American rally visitors in the crowd that was mostly white and masculine, and was often stopped and asked to pose for photos with his ‘Black Guns Matter’ sweatshirt.

Authorities said there were no reports of arrests or injuries from 1:40.

Despite the cold temperature, the demonstrators in Richmond came to send a message to the legislator, they said.

“The government is not leading us, we are running the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia who was carrying a white flag with an image of a gun, “Come and take it.” “

Northam was a particular point of attention from the wrath of the protesters. A poster showed his face on top of Adolf Hitler’s body.

But democratic lawmakers said the rally would not affect their plans to implement arms control measures, including universal background checks and a limit of one gun per month.

“I was willing to see many more people show up than actually, and I think it’s an indication that much of this rhetoric is fair,” Del said. Chris Hurst, an arms control champion whose TV journalist friend was killed in a shooting in 2015.

Many of the demonstrators wore camouflage. Some waved flags of support to President Donald Trump.

Trump in turn tweeted support for their goals.

“The Democratic Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to remove your 2nd amendment rights,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

The Virginia State Police, the Virginia Capitol Police and the Richmond Police were strongly present, with officers working on roofs, others patrolling cars and bicycles.

Authorities wanted to prevent a repeat of the violence that broke out in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other extreme right-wing groups in a decade. Participants arguing with counter-protesters, and an overt white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killed a woman, and injured dozens of others. Law enforcement officials were confronted with devastating criticism of what both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racist demonstrators said as a passive response.

Unlike Charlottesville, there were few signs that protesters challenged gun rights activists.

The police restricted access to Capitol Square to only one entrance and a long line formed to get into the rally zone. Thousands more stood outside in nearby streets, where a temporary prohibition of weapons imposed by the governor did not apply and they were free to carry weapons.

Proponents of arms rights also filled the corridors of the building where the offices of legislators are located. A couple, Jared and Marie March, traveled from Floyd County, more than three hours west of Richmond, to meet lawmakers.

“Weapons are a way of life where we live,” said Marie March, who was worried about a proposed red flag law that said citizens could lose their weapons because of “subjective criteria.” A proposal to universally establish background checks amounted to “more Big Brother,” she said. “We just feel that we have to push the government back to their rightful place.”

Monday’s meeting was organized by an influential grassroots gun group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group holds an annual meeting in the Capitol, usually a low-key event with a few hundred gun lovers listening to speeches from a handful of ambitious Republican legislators. But many more were added this year. Second groups of amendments have identified the state as a meeting point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of arms rights.

The pushback against proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November, with a large part of the opposition focused on a proposed ban on assault weapons. More than 100 places have since adopted measures explaining support for the second amendment.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, among the speakers, said voters should replace the Democrats who control the Virginia government.

“We have to throw the beggars away. We have to clean our house at the next election, “he said.

Jesse Lambert was dressed in a mix of colonial clothing from the colonial era and a cargo pants with a Colt rifle on his back. He said he was traveling from Louisiana to show opposition to the arms control accounts. He said that the efforts of the Democrats would unfairly punish law-abiding gun owners, especially those who own AR-style guns.

“These are the average common people who carry firearms that are used a lot,” he said.

The meeting coincided with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which is typically an opportunity for ordinary citizens to work a day off to lobby their legislators. However, the threat of violence largely kept other groups away from the Capitol, including arms management groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When that event was canceled, students from March decided to do something for Our Lives, the movement that was launched after 17 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018.

A group of about 15 students and a high school student slept one night in the offices of two democratic legislators to ensure that they could safely reach the Capitol area. The legislators who organized them, Hurst and Del. Dan Helmer – who sponsored a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor cannon at headquarters – also camped.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school senior from Northern Virginia, said he started lobbying at the General Assembly after the massive shooting at Sandy Hook when he was 11 years old.

“Our main goal is not to communicate with extremists today,” McCabe said. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”