Pro-Gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – Tens of thousands of gun rights activists from across the country peacefully gathered in the Virginia Capitol to protest democratic governance plans to adopt gun legislation in the national debate on gun violence.

We are all grateful that today passed without incident. The teams have successfully de-escalated a potentially volatile situation. I will continue to listen to the Virginians’ voices and do everything in my power to protect our Commonwealth. https://t.co/xrHxhOczvv

– Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA), January 20, 2020

The size of the rally on Monday and the expected participation of white supremacists and marginalized militia groups raised fears that the state could repeat the violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

But the rally ended uneventfully around lunchtime, and the mood was largely festive. Participants flocked to the streets, sang “USA” and waved signs denouncing Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.