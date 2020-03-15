Pro-life leaders praise Trump for protecting Hyde’s modification

National life leaders praised President Donald Trump and his administration for rejecting proposals for the extra coronavirus bill, which would require American taxpayers to fund abortion.

. @ realDonaldTrump, thank you for not allowing the abortion industry to use #Coronavirus relief to encourage taxpayers to fund abortion.

– Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) March 14, 2020

On Friday night, Trump announced his support for the Family Coronavirus Response Act, to help economically affected Americans with the spread of coronavirus.

Trump had initially stated opposition to the bill, saying he had too many unrelated “goodnesses” that Democrats sought to apply in the bill.

On Thursday, the Daily Caller reported that White House officials said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to ensure that a loophole in the Hyde modification was included in the economic stimulus bill.

Hyde’s modification is a long-running provision applied to spending bills that state that taxpayer money will not be used to fund abortions.

According to a report, a White House official said Pelosi sought to press up to a billion dollars to reimburse lab claims, which would not apply Hyde modification protections.

The officer stated

A new stream of obligatory funding without Hyde protections would be unprecedented. In the guise of protecting people, Speaker Pelosi works to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent covering abortion, which not only lags behind, but goes against historic rules.

Planned Parenthood attacked concerns that taxpayer funds could be used for abortions as a result of the coronavirus expense bill. The abortion giant complained:

Using this real public health emergency to attack abortion coverage shows a negligible lack of concern about the severity of this crisis. These politicians will do anything to advance their anti-abortion agenda.

These politicians will do anything to advance their anti-abortion agenda. https://t.co/RQCd0YndzR

– Planned Parenting Action (@PPact) March 12, 2020

But, Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America, said, “The fact that Planned Parenthood believes that #CoronavirusPandemic emergency funding must be used for taxpayer-funded abortion et. it says everything you need to know about Goliath abortion. “

“We thank @realDonaldTrump for his unrivaled leadership #prolife.” Read @marjoriesba’s statement on the first #Coronavirus Act Act, which includes #HydeAmending protections ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/Y7dzF5Uxql pic.twitter.com/D5edt62yor

– List by Susan B. Anthony (@SBAList) March 14, 2020

Marjorie Dannenfelser, Susan B. Anthony List of Free Lives, has praised President Donald Trump and his administration for displaying “unresolved resolution pro-life successfully applying Hyde’s amendment to the coronavirus additional bill”. “.

He added that Americans should not have to worry during this time if emergency funds are not being used for “legitimate health purposes.”