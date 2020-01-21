Pro-Nazi symbols, anti-Semitic panels removed from the balcony of the Calabasas condo

CALABASAS, California (KABC) – A handful of offensive and hateful signs plastered around the balcony of a condo in Calabasas have been removed after a backlash from the community.

The posters – which included Nazi symbols, anti-Semitic speeches and racial insults against blacks and other minorities – were visible from Sorrento Park, putting residents on the alert.

A man who is believed to be the longtime owner of the condo was seen last week yelling and cursing people from his balcony. No threats have been made, according to the sheriff’s department, but some neighbors say they don’t feel safe and intimidated by the messages.

“I am horrified and sad,” said resident Sheri Polk. “Sad that people think the same way about Jews, African-Americans.”

The city of Calabasas said the equipment was removed Friday, the morning after the deadline for removing the signs. The resident initially refused to remove the posters, according to Calabasas mayor Alicia Weintraub.

Co-ownership council members say the man has been fined, but continues to post the signs again.

“We will not allow this type of material to be posted so that everyone can see it,” Weintraub said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Officials believe that mental illness may have played a role.

A neighbor said it was not the first incident involving the co-owner.

“I’ve seen it everywhere, it comes out screaming, screaming. I don’t pay much attention to it,” said resident Rick Ricco.

It is unclear what further action, if any, will be taken against the resident.

