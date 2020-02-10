MANCHESTER, N.H. – Rev. Anne Armstrong is just as surprised as everyone else that she ended up at a Trump rally, but the clergymen from the small pro-pot Christian cult just roll with it.

“We wanted to thank the President – he has been so great at protecting our religious freedoms,” said Armstrong, who attended the Trump meeting with Rev. Monday. Alan Gordon, both in keels with a large statue of the Virgin Mary and each with a large ram horn.

Armstrong, who attached the pot-leaf bandana to her head, noted that she was wearing a Wonder Woman costume under her keel and said that the Healing Church of Rhode Island had trouble with the law rather than the pot. The small church made headlines in the past when members insisted that marijuana is a “holy herb” found in various ancient religious customs.

“We have been arrested for growing cannabis,” Gordon said.

That’s true; as reported at various points of sale, they both spent some time on pot-related costs in 2016, a year after the government intervened to prevent them from lighting up at the Roger Williams Memorial Fountain in Providence.

“But Trump has fully supported us and has withdrawn the government,” Armstrong said.