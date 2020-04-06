Pro Soccer Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

(AP) – Bobby Mitchell, the fast late 1950s and 60s NFL offensive star for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, has died. He was 84.

The Professional Football Hall of Fame said Sunday night that Mitchell’s relatives claimed he died in the afternoon. The Hall of Fame did not deliver other details.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame relatives mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell,” Corridor of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. “The Video game lost a accurate legend these days. Bobby was an amazing participant, a talented government and a serious gentleman to all people with whom he labored or competed against. His wife Gwen and their complete spouse and children stay in our ideas and prayers. The Corridor of Fame will forever preserve his legacy alive to provide as inspiration to potential generations.”

Immediately after starring in soccer and track at Illinois, Mitchell put in 11 seasons in the NFL. He performed halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68. Mitchell was a a few-time All-NFL choice and played in 4 Professional Bowls.

He was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at 50 percent-personnel in Mitchell’s memory.

Mitchell grew up in Warm Springs, Arkansas, also earning starring in baseball in large school.

