Pro-Trump Protests Turn Back on COVID-19 Command

While many Americans are alarmed, Melissa Ackison says coronavirus cancer has filled her with anger. The order to stay at home is to comply with the demands of the state, a conservative Ohio senatorial candidate, and to label some workers as “important” dissidents.

Ackison, who was among those who objected to the Republican Gov.’s order. Mike DeWine ordered the home in Columbus with her 10-year-old son.

Ohio’s march is one of a number that is being put in front of governors and state capitals across the country. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small groups of government, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-gun advocates, gun control advocates and right-wing activists have rallied on the mainland. criticism of trying to shut down everyday life to slow down. the spread of coronavirus infections. As their frustration with life under lockdown increases, they have abused social exclusion policies in an attempt to persuade governors for their own good.

Some protests have been small, promoted through Facebook groups that have risen in recent days and which are sometimes hard to find by organizers. Others are getting support from organizations that support Republicans, and some are affiliated with Trump. To date, the tens of thousands of people who took to the streets in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, resemble one of the president’s riots – complete with Trump’s flag and Trump’s banner – or one of its protesters. drinks ten years ago.

The sign of frustration comes at a time when Trump has been pressured to simplify home-based orders and to look forward to reviving the economy. He laid out a framework for the governors to follow on Thursday, but agreed that the governors would comment on when their state was ready. Health experts warn that lifting sanctions can lead to the risk of new infections.

But the president and some supporters are not so patient. Thousands of people in their cars raided the streets of Lansing to protest Grenchen Gitchen Whitmer’s residence restrictions. Outside the Capitol, some are chanting “Lock her,” a refusal to call Trump during the 2016 election against his opponent Hillary Clinton. One woman held a sign reading “Heil Witmer.”

Asked about the protesters, Trump expressed sympathy and frustration – “They are suffering … they want to come back” – and he dismissed concerns about the health threat of disregarding state orders and the possibility. exposed themselves to the organism.

“I think they are listening. I think they listened to me,” he said. “Nobody wants to be shut down.”

On Friday, he posted on protesters, tweeting fans to “LIBERATE” three states with Democratic governors: Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.

Polls pointed out that the protesters’ views were not conducted. The AP-NORC survey this month found that the majority support government restrictions, including closing schools, limiting meetings and closing restaurants and restaurants. Three-quarters of Americans support the need for people to stay home. And the top Democrats in the Democratic and Republican contests have given state and local governments more power.

But protests are polarized, especially in Michigan. The protests there are the Michigan Conservative coalition, an organization founded by a GOP state senator and Meshawn Maddock, who is on the advocacy committee for a Trump campaign called “Women for Trump”. and it is the alliance. founder of Michigan Republican Party.

Another group that promotes the event, is the Michigan Freedom Foundation, led by Greg McNeilly, DeVos’s political advisor, who has many Republican supporters and supports conservative causes. McNeilly was campaign manager for Dick DeVos, the husband of current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, during his 2006 gubernatorial election campaign.

Whitmer is among governors who have expressed concern about the event, saying it puts people at risk and could prolong the closure. Michigan recorded more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 until Thursday, and nearly 30,000 confirmed the infection. Nearly a quarter of state ministries report unemployment.

But it is not only the democratic governors who are angry. A series of car crashes hit the Republican House in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, with signs saying “Stop spending our economy” and “Job 2.”

Carol Hefner, Oklahoma’s president of the 2016 Trump campaign, helped organize the event. She described it as a “protest” – not a protest. “We are not New York. Their problem is not our problem,” Hefner said. “We are moving around our government and our state to encourage the openness of our businesses.”

Other combinations are related to regional groupings. Protesters outside of the Texas city of Austin on Thursday chanted “Free Texas” and “Release America Again” during a conference broadcast by InfoWars TV, part of the company containing the idea of ​​host and host Alex Jones.

The Ohio Conference earlier this week gathered a collection of anti-vaccine advocates, advocates of the Second Amendment and anti-alcohol activists. A photograph of Ackison’s Columbus Dispatch and others screaming through the glass doors of a government building circling the Internet.

Ackison said that while looking at DeWine’s efforts as a constitutional referendum, it would be great if Trump acted with the same power to force governments to back the states online.

“We put President Trump in office for a reason,” she said. “If he fails to provide convincing evidence to these governors that they need to be open, he needs to do something to take action.”

Associated Press writers Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Va., Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Okla., David Eggert in Lansing, Mich., And Scott Bauer in Madison, Wis., Contributed to this report.

