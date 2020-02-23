[PRO14: Ulster defeat Cheetahs on the return of Ruan Pienaar | Rugby Union News]

%MINIFYHTMLad50c599afa180ea195ddf5729e2e5ea11%

Monthly bill Johnston placed two penalties and two conversions

Ulster remained 2nd in the classification of the Guinness Professional14 Conference A by beating the Cheetahs even though Glasgow highly developed 3rd with a victory over the Dragons …

Ulster 20-10 cheetahs

Midfielder Monthly bill Johnston kicked 10 factors when Ulster defeated his participate in-off chasing the 20-10 Cheetahs A Convention at the cold Kingspan Stadium.

The victory, which also noticed the scoring tries of the Irish province in any fifty percent of guidance Tom O & # 39 Toole and the end Robert Baloucoune, assured that Ulster has expended 21 undefeated video games at property, matching his past file set at the beginning of the 2000s

The site visitors, with former Ulster player Ruan Pienaar in their ranks for their first aggressive recreation given that they remaining the province in 2017, scored a consider in the 2nd 50 percent of the Clayton Bloometjies fullback. Pienaar kicked the conversion and a penalty.

Glasgow Warriors 34-19 Dragons

Two attempts by Glasgow prostitute Grant Stewart noticed an energetic hard work by the Dragons when 34-19 winners remained in Scotstoun.

Tim Swinson, Huw Jones and Mesulame Dolokoto were the other scorers to attempt in a gain for further details for the household workforce.

2 times the dragons in scrum fifty percent Rhodri Williams proved in vain as the Welsh side could not just take any factors household.

The victory sales opportunities the Warriors to third area in the classification of Convention A, a put earlier mentioned the Cheetahs, although the Dragons are preventing in fifth situation.